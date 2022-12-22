Taylor Swift Fans Are Seething After Oscars Snubbed Her Short Film

From the release of her album "Midnights" to various award nominations and wins, it's been quite a year for Taylor Swift. Now, the star is processing some important news about her debut film. In 2021, the singer-songwriter directed "All Too Well: The Short Film", a 15-minute video that features the extended version of Swift's hit song "All Too Well" from her album "Red (Taylor's Version)." The track, which focuses on bittersweet heartbreak, has been special for Swift and fans alike. On "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Swift explained how her favorite songs aren't always her fans' top picks. She added, "But what happened on this album was, this song became the fans' favorite on its own. My favorite and their favorite song aligned."

Impressively, but not surprisingly, "All Too Well: The Short Film" has racked up more than 80 million views. The film, which stars Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien, follows a young couple as they navigate the ups and downs of their relationship, per Entertainment Weekly. While some people have called it a music video, Swift has insisted that "All Too Well" is a film adaptation of her song. Yet, while this visual is beloved amongst fans, the project won't be taking home every prize. Of course, people aren't staying quiet.