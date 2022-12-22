Taylor Swift Fans Are Seething After Oscars Snubbed Her Short Film
From the release of her album "Midnights" to various award nominations and wins, it's been quite a year for Taylor Swift. Now, the star is processing some important news about her debut film. In 2021, the singer-songwriter directed "All Too Well: The Short Film", a 15-minute video that features the extended version of Swift's hit song "All Too Well" from her album "Red (Taylor's Version)." The track, which focuses on bittersweet heartbreak, has been special for Swift and fans alike. On "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Swift explained how her favorite songs aren't always her fans' top picks. She added, "But what happened on this album was, this song became the fans' favorite on its own. My favorite and their favorite song aligned."
Impressively, but not surprisingly, "All Too Well: The Short Film" has racked up more than 80 million views. The film, which stars Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien, follows a young couple as they navigate the ups and downs of their relationship, per Entertainment Weekly. While some people have called it a music video, Swift has insisted that "All Too Well" is a film adaptation of her song. Yet, while this visual is beloved amongst fans, the project won't be taking home every prize. Of course, people aren't staying quiet.
Fans tweet their frustrations about the Oscar news
On December 21, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences released their shortlists for the 2023 Oscar nominees. Despite her dedication to promoting the short film, Taylor Swift's "All Too Well" was not on there, per Entertainment Weekly. Of course, fans were not thrilled and took to Twitter to express their frustrations. One user wrote, "...atw short film wins the oscar in my heart, okay?" Another person tweeted, "No way, this was her career piece de resistance and she did all the campaigning and film festivals and interviews but nothing." One fan added, "I can't believe this, the Oscars have failed and or showed their true colors. What a disappointment."
It's not all bad news for Swifties. "All Too Well" was nominated for Best Music Video at the Grammys, per Entertainment Weekly. Swift also scored VMAs for Video of the Year and Best Direction. And while Swift's short film did not make the Oscars cut, her song "Carolina," from the film "Where the Crawdads Sing," was shortlisted for Best Original Song.