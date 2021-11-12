Taylor Swift's Extended Version Of All Too Well Seemingly Takes Stronger Aim At Jake Gyllenhaal

Taylor Swift does not hold back on the extended version of "All Too Well" and Swifties have never been prouder. In fact, the 10-minute track only seems to confirm fans' speculations that Jake Gyllenhaal broke her heart when she was just 20 years old. For those of you who need a quick recap of Gyllenhaal and Swift's relationship, here's the tea on their short-lived romance.

Gyllenhaal was 29 years old when rumors started flying that he and Swift were seeing each other. The "Zodiac" star and the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer first sparked rumors when they attended "Saturday Night Live" together in October 2010. At the time, they were both supporting Emma Stone who was guest hosting. Soon after, Ellen DeGeneres questioned Swift about such rumors. Swift coyly revealed on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," "I'm always optimistic about love."

It was all the confirmation DeGeneres needed before she started asking Tay-Tay about Gyllenhall. But, the singer wouldn't confirm their relationship status. Of course, DeGeneres couldn't resist needling Swift by asking her the obvious question. "Wouldn't he be nervous about if anything goes wrong, there's another song?" the host wanted to know. Oh, Ellen! Swift does nothing by half measures and has since seemingly put out an entire album twice allegedly about Gyllenhaal. Or more pointedly, an entire extended track and this time with new lyrics.