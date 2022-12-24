Tory Lanez Faces Grim Consequences After Guilty Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Trial Verdict
Tory Lanez's legal drama with Megan Thee Stallion is gradually nearing its end following the verdict by a Los Angeles jury. On December 12, Lanez's trial kicked off in Los Angeles with both counsels reading their opening statements. While the prosecution sought to prove that Lanez had indeed shot Megan back in 2020, per NPR, the defense counsel made their case by arguing that the "Say It" rapper was not the shooter.
Upon taking the stand the following day, an emotional Megan maintained her stance against Lanez, accusing him of shooting at her after leaving a pool party at Kylie Jenner's house. "I'm in shock. I'm scared. I hear the gun going off, and I can't believe he's shooting at me," Megan said, per the Los Angeles Times. As stated in her testimony, Lanez also offered Megan and her then-assistant Kelsey Harris $1 million each if they didn't involve the police.
Things took a turn on the third day of trial when Harris took a stand in court, claiming that she didn't recall how things went down that night. After continuously pleading the fifth and hesitating to provide context to the alleged shooting, Harris' September 2022 video interview was admitted as evidence and played in court. There, according to Rolling Stone, Harris admitted that the "Luv" singer attacked her and Megan. Now after a 10-day trial, the verdict is in — and it's not looking good for Lanez.
Tory Lanez faces more than 20 years in prison
On December 23, Tory Lanez was found guilty on all three counts against him: carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle; discharging a firearm with gross negligence; and assault with a semiautomatic handgun. "The jury got it right," Megan Thee Stallion's attorney told People following the verdict. "I am thankful there is justice for Meg." Lanez faces up to nearly 23 years in prison, and possible deportation back to his home country Canada, as reported by CBS News. Pending his sentencing on January 27, Lanez will remain in a Los Angeles prison. On the flip side, representation for the "In For It" singer wasn't pleased with the jury's verdict, with his lawyer George Mgdesyan telling Page Six there wasn't enough evidence to reach a verdict. "We believe this case was not proven beyond a reasonable doubt. We will be exploring all options including an appeal," he added.
Following news of the verdict, Twitter went wild, with many Megan supporters sharing their excitement. "FINALLY MEG IS GETTING THE JUSTICE SHE DESERVES," one person wrote. "Finally bro it was so obvious he did it," a second person tweeted. A third user commented, "Plenty of innocent black men being victimized by the system to support, I promise you tory lanez is not one."