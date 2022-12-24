Tory Lanez Faces Grim Consequences After Guilty Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Trial Verdict

Tory Lanez's legal drama with Megan Thee Stallion is gradually nearing its end following the verdict by a Los Angeles jury. On December 12, Lanez's trial kicked off in Los Angeles with both counsels reading their opening statements. While the prosecution sought to prove that Lanez had indeed shot Megan back in 2020, per NPR, the defense counsel made their case by arguing that the "Say It" rapper was not the shooter.

Upon taking the stand the following day, an emotional Megan maintained her stance against Lanez, accusing him of shooting at her after leaving a pool party at Kylie Jenner's house. "I'm in shock. I'm scared. I hear the gun going off, and I can't believe he's shooting at me," Megan said, per the Los Angeles Times. As stated in her testimony, Lanez also offered Megan and her then-assistant Kelsey Harris $1 million each if they didn't involve the police.

Things took a turn on the third day of trial when Harris took a stand in court, claiming that she didn't recall how things went down that night. After continuously pleading the fifth and hesitating to provide context to the alleged shooting, Harris' September 2022 video interview was admitted as evidence and played in court. There, according to Rolling Stone, Harris admitted that the "Luv" singer attacked her and Megan. Now after a 10-day trial, the verdict is in — and it's not looking good for Lanez.