Megan Thee Stallion's Ex-Bestie Kelsey Harris Shakes Table With Tory Lanez Shooting Trial Testimony
Megan Thee Stallion's former friend Kelsey Harris has really shaken things up in the musician's legal drama with Tory Lanez. As you probably already know, the "Body" singer and the "Say It" hitmaker are going head-to-head in court over Megan's claims Lanez shot her in the feet at a party in July 2020, something he denies. Two days before Harris, who once served as Megan's personal assistant, entered the courtroom to give her version of events, TMZ reported that Lanez's lawyer brought Harris into the legal drama by claiming she and Megan had an argument on the night in question.
It's thought that Harris and Megan stopped being close friends over the shooting incident, with The Shade Room reporting Megan supposedly wasn't happy with Harris speaking publicly about what she claimed happened on the night of the shooting, as her version differed from Megan's take. Megan latter addressed their falling out during a June Rolling Stone interview, telling the outlet she didn't like that Harris maintained a relationship with Lanez following the shooting. "I'm like, 'Kelsey, as my best friend, why would you meet up with the person you saw shoot your best friend?'. She said, 'Megan, y'all wasn't answering my calls. My back was against the wall. I didn't know what to do,'" Megan said.
And now? Well, it seems like things have only got more dramatic in this saga.
Kelsey Harris didn't have a lot to say about the night Megan Thee Stallion got shot
Kelsey Harris wasn't exactly the most forthcoming when it came to speaking out about what she saw go down the evening Megan Thee Stallion got shot. Harris was called upon in the Megan Vs. Tory Lanez trial on December 14, but didn't shed a lot of light on what really went down, despite being there. Court reporter James Queally claimed Harris was given immunity, but she told the court her memory had become fuzzy. Harris alleged a fight did go down before the shooting and Megan had consumed alcohol, but opted to plead the fifth when asked if Lanez had ever threatened to shoot her (her being Harris). That didn't seem to sit too well with everyone, with some Twitter users questioning why the judge allowed her to use her fifth amendment right.
Harris didn't seem to shed much further light on what happened, but Rolling Stone's Nancy Dillon revealed Harris responded when asked about the rumors she may have been the one who shot Megan, "I mean, it's ridiculous." Harris' testimony raised eyebrows as Queally shared she tried to plead the fifth at least once more while speaking to the court, and supposedly didn't repeat some of the things she originally told investigators about the incident.
Harris' confusing testimony came after Megan spoke in court on December 13, where she shared a heartbreaking statement about how the incident has affected her.
