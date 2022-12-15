Megan Thee Stallion's Ex-Bestie Kelsey Harris Shakes Table With Tory Lanez Shooting Trial Testimony

Megan Thee Stallion's former friend Kelsey Harris has really shaken things up in the musician's legal drama with Tory Lanez. As you probably already know, the "Body" singer and the "Say It" hitmaker are going head-to-head in court over Megan's claims Lanez shot her in the feet at a party in July 2020, something he denies. Two days before Harris, who once served as Megan's personal assistant, entered the courtroom to give her version of events, TMZ reported that Lanez's lawyer brought Harris into the legal drama by claiming she and Megan had an argument on the night in question.

It's thought that Harris and Megan stopped being close friends over the shooting incident, with The Shade Room reporting Megan supposedly wasn't happy with Harris speaking publicly about what she claimed happened on the night of the shooting, as her version differed from Megan's take. Megan latter addressed their falling out during a June Rolling Stone interview, telling the outlet she didn't like that Harris maintained a relationship with Lanez following the shooting. "I'm like, 'Kelsey, as my best friend, why would you meet up with the person you saw shoot your best friend?'. She said, 'Megan, y'all wasn't answering my calls. My back was against the wall. I didn't know what to do,'" Megan said.

And now? Well, it seems like things have only got more dramatic in this saga.