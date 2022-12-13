Megan Thee Stallion Provides Emotional Testimony As Tory Lanez Shooting Trial Gets Underway
The following article includes allegations of domestic abuse.
Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez's legal battle has played out publicly for the past few years. Things kicked off in July 2020 after Lanez, who'd left a party at Kylie Jenner's house with Megan and another friend, was arrested on gun charges, per TMZ. Originally, police arrived at the scene after someone called about a disturbance. Upon noticing Megan's injured foot, however, they searched Lanez's vehicle and found a firearm. Authorities thought that Megan cut her foot on glass.
However, a month later, Megan Thee Stallion publicly claimed that Lanez actually shot her, CNN reported. Lanez has since been charged with multiple crimes, including possessing an unregistered firearm and a felony for discharging a firearm in gross negligence, as reported by Vulture. Lanez has repeatedly denied that he shot Megan. Not only did he plead not guilty in 2020, per the Los Angeles Times, he also denied any wrongdoing on his album, "Daystar" (via The Guardian), in addition to countless interviews. Meanwhile, Megan has maintained her version of the events, garnering intense backlash from sectors of the hip hop community — Drake included (via BuzzFeed).
After years of back and forth, Lanez's trial kicked off in December 2022 in Los Angeles. And on December 13, Megan took the stand and served up a rather emotional testimony.
Megan Thee Stallion wishes Tony Lanez had killed her
Megan Thee Stallion headed to testify in court today: pic.twitter.com/WEs7xrJwy4— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) December 13, 2022
Megan Thee Stallion, who donned a striking purple pants suit, was met with mixed reactions when she arrived at the Los Angeles courthouse on Tuesday. However, Megan's real battle kicked off when she took the witness stand, as she gave a heartbreaking account of the alleged event. "I just don't feel good," Megan shared about her temperament (via The Los Angeles Times). "I can't believe I have to come up here and do this," she added. According to the publication, Megan also spoke about her relationship with Lanez, which, at times, was a sexual one. She also claimed that they started arguing because she'd prompted Lanez to leave Kylie Jenner's party before he'd originally planned.
Then, after Megan tried to de-escalate things by leaving the car and walking away, she asserts that he shot at her. "I'm in shock," shared Megan (via HuffPost). "I'm scared. I hear the gun going off, and I can't believe he's shooting at me." Later, Megan also detailed how difficult dealing with the backlash from the "male-dominated" hip-hop industry has been, per TMZ. "I wish he would've just killed me if I knew I'd have to go through this," said the "WAP" rapper.
According to Lanez, if convicted, he could face up to 24 years in prison (via Vibe).
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.