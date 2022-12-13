Megan Thee Stallion Provides Emotional Testimony As Tory Lanez Shooting Trial Gets Underway

The following article includes allegations of domestic abuse.

Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez's legal battle has played out publicly for the past few years. Things kicked off in July 2020 after Lanez, who'd left a party at Kylie Jenner's house with Megan and another friend, was arrested on gun charges, per TMZ. Originally, police arrived at the scene after someone called about a disturbance. Upon noticing Megan's injured foot, however, they searched Lanez's vehicle and found a firearm. Authorities thought that Megan cut her foot on glass.

However, a month later, Megan Thee Stallion publicly claimed that Lanez actually shot her, CNN reported. Lanez has since been charged with multiple crimes, including possessing an unregistered firearm and a felony for discharging a firearm in gross negligence, as reported by Vulture. Lanez has repeatedly denied that he shot Megan. Not only did he plead not guilty in 2020, per the Los Angeles Times, he also denied any wrongdoing on his album, "Daystar" (via The Guardian), in addition to countless interviews. Meanwhile, Megan has maintained her version of the events, garnering intense backlash from sectors of the hip hop community — Drake included (via BuzzFeed).

After years of back and forth, Lanez's trial kicked off in December 2022 in Los Angeles. And on December 13, Megan took the stand and served up a rather emotional testimony.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.