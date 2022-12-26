The Tragic Death Of Golfing Legend Kathy Whitworth

Kathy Whitworth, touted as the winningest golfer in history, has died. She was 83 years old.

Her death was confirmed by her longtime partner, Bettye Odle, through the Ladies Professional Golf Association. She said Whitworth died on Christmas Eve surrounded by people she held dear. "It is with a heart full of love that we let everyone know of the passing of the winningest Golf Professional ever, Kathy Whitworth. Kathy passed suddenly Saturday night celebrating Christmas Eve with family and friends," Odle said in a statement. "Kathy left this world the way she lived her life, loving, laughing and creating memories." The cause of death has yet to be disclosed, but LPGA spokesperson Christina Lance shared that the pro athlete collapsed while attending a neighborhood Christmas party in her hometown in Texas, per The New York Times.

To say that Whitworth was a legend in golf would be an understatement. She clinched a total of 88 wins on the LPGA Tour, more than Tiger Woods has achieved in his career, per CNN.