Which Real Housewife's Looks Have Changed The Most? Here's What Bravo Fans Say - Nicki Swift Survey

The "Real Housewives" world continues to charm and delight us as a staple of pop cultures' most beloved reality TV. We know these women and their families well at this point, and have followed many of them for years. With an ever-present spot in the limelight, it's no wonder that many of our favorite Bravo stars have felt the desire to tweak, tuck, or fill something here and there. In some cases, their looks have hardly changed; in other cases, some Real Housewives look nothing like they used to. Some deny it and some admit to the work they've had done. Kyle Richards is one who's been transparent about her transformation. Jennifer Aydin is another who's been open about her work, even speaking about her regrets.

So, in the spirit of curiosity and fun, Nicki Swift asked Bravo fans which Real Housewife's look has changed the most. The survey included Brandi Glanville, NeNe Leakes, Lisa Hochstein, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, and Teresa Giudice. All of these gorgeous women have sparked rumors about plastic surgery, and some have flat-out admitted to the work they've had done. For instance, Giudice admitted in November 2021 that she had her nose done while she was at the New Jersey Ultimate Women's Expo. "I don't know if anybody knows, but I did get the tip of my nose done and I was so nervous about getting it," Guidice told the crowd, per The U.S. Sun. While she was transparent, was Giudice the most changed according to fans? Not exactly.