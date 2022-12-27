Kim Kardashian Ignites Twitter After Defending Her Tepid Response To Balenciaga Controversy

When Balenciaga unveiled an ad campaign featuring children wearing the designer label's apparel and posing with teddy bears outfitted in harnesses and other gear associated with BDSM, the public was outraged.

In response to the massive backlash, Balenciaga issued an apology on its Instagram Story. "Our plush bear bags should not have been featured with children in this campaign. We have immediately removed the campaign from all platforms," it read (via CNN). The controversy placed the label under a microscope, and critics soon called attention to another ad that featured court documents referring to laws regarding child sexual abuse material. In a since-deleted Instagram post, Balenciaga said that the documents were props procured by another party and that they were likely previously used for a legal drama, per Complex.

Kim Kardashian is a long-time Balenciaga fan who kicked off 2022 by getting cast in one of its campaigns, per i-D, so her fans naturally wanted to hear what she had to say about the scandal. On Twitter, she revealed that she personally reached out to Balenciaga and was assured that the brand was taking steps to avoid similar gaffes in the future. "I am currently re-evaluating my relationship with the brand, basing it off their willingness to accept accountability for something that should have never happened to begin with," she wrote. For some, Kardashian's reaction didn't cut it — and neither did her defense of her decision not to immediately cut ties with Balenciaga.