James Corden Speaks Up About Moving On From The Late Late Show

During a recent appearance on the "Happy, Sad, Confused" podcast, James Corden gave listeners some insight into his feelings about "The Late Late Show" ending. "I feel excited and scared in equal measure," Corden said. "I will miss the show, I will miss the show more than I think I can even comprehend right now. I will miss the people that I work with and the friendships that I've made, it is the most extraordinary place to work." However, he "couldn't shake" the feeling of wondering what else he might be capable of. "I feel like there was a feeling of safety at the show, which is an unnatural feeling for me." Surprisingly, Corden also shared that he doesn't have anything else lined up at the moment. "I have absolutely no plans," shared Corden. "I think I probably should sit in some silence for a minute. I think I should try not to jump into something else for at least a moment."

Corden also stressed his desire to focus mostly on his wife and three children as they move back to England. Corden recently echoed similar sentiments with Jimmy Fallon. "We're a long way from home and we really want our children to know what it's like to grow up in London... To have a solid relationship with their grandparents and that is time that you don't get back," he said on "The Tonight Show."