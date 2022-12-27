Kelly Rizzo Emotionally Remembers Bob Saget Over First Christmas Without Her Late Husband
In a saddening start to 2022, comedy and acting icon Bob Saget died on January 9 at age 65. Having performed a stand-up comedy show the night before, Saget was declared dead on the scene in his Jacksonville, Fla. hotel room by local authorities, per TMZ. As revealed in February by the "Full House" alum's family, Saget unexpectedly died from head trauma after hitting "the back of his head on something" and falling asleep, per People.
The sudden nature of the veteran entertainer's death left fans, colleagues, and loved ones stunned. An outpouring of emotional remembrances for Saget from fellow celebs flooded social media. His former "Full House" costar, John Stamos, tweeted that he was "gutted" and "in complete and utter shock" shortly upon the sad news. Stamos, however, admitted in October, in an emotional interview with "Good Morning America," that he was still shaken by his friend's death. "It's been very difficult I'm not going to lie... it's tough," the actor said tearfully.
With Saget survived by his wife Kelly Rizzo and their three children, Rizzo has also been vocal about the void his demise left in her life. Recently, she opened up on social media about her first Christmas without her husband of four years.
Kelly Rizzo pens hopeful Christmas message about Bob Saget
In a Christmas Eve Instagram post, Kelly Rizzo encouraged followers to treasure their memories of loved ones. "Cherish every single moment," the lifestyle blogger wrote alongside a photo carousel of her and late husband Bob Saget in Chicago for Christmas 2021. "I certainly didn't think that our first Christmas together (in the same city) last year would be our last," Rizzo mused, adding that it was the first Christmas Saget spent with her family in her native city. "Alex still remembers 'Uncle Bob' and talks about him every single day. He certainly left a lasting impression," Rizzo wrote about her niece.
In a heartwarming addendum, Rizzo told her followers, "I pray that if you're missing a loved one this holiday season, that you're blessed with many deep and loving memories and gratitude that will help carry you through." For her, Rizzo wrote that "there's no greater Christmas present" than the time she did get to spend with Saget.
In a more sobering remembrance of Saget, Rizzo described in another lengthy post in October the nine months since his death. "It feels like forever and also one day all at the same time," she wrote alongside a reel of her and Saget doing a couples' challenge. Although her "pain and grief ebbs and flows," Rizzo noted that the constant was that "every day there is a palpable hole where he used to be." Here's wishing Saget's family a healing 2023.