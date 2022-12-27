Kelly Rizzo Emotionally Remembers Bob Saget Over First Christmas Without Her Late Husband

In a saddening start to 2022, comedy and acting icon Bob Saget died on January 9 at age 65. Having performed a stand-up comedy show the night before, Saget was declared dead on the scene in his Jacksonville, Fla. hotel room by local authorities, per TMZ. As revealed in February by the "Full House" alum's family, Saget unexpectedly died from head trauma after hitting "the back of his head on something" and falling asleep, per People.

The sudden nature of the veteran entertainer's death left fans, colleagues, and loved ones stunned. An outpouring of emotional remembrances for Saget from fellow celebs flooded social media. His former "Full House" costar, John Stamos, tweeted that he was "gutted" and "in complete and utter shock" shortly upon the sad news. Stamos, however, admitted in October, in an emotional interview with "Good Morning America," that he was still shaken by his friend's death. "It's been very difficult I'm not going to lie... it's tough," the actor said tearfully.

With Saget survived by his wife Kelly Rizzo and their three children, Rizzo has also been vocal about the void his demise left in her life. Recently, she opened up on social media about her first Christmas without her husband of four years.