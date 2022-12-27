Diamond Expert Breaks Down Details Of Cher's Apparent Engagement Ring - Exclusive

Cher caused quite a stir when she was romantically linked to Alexander "AE" Edwards. The pair were initially spotted holding hands in Los Angeles, which made headlines in November, as many wondered if this meant Cher was dating the music executive, per People. Previously, Edwards had a long-term relationship with Amber Rose, and the two share a child. Not long after photos of the "Believe" singer and her rumored beau surfaced, Cher posted a photo of Edwards to her Twitter account along with a heart emoji on November 6. Cher responded to a few fans in the replies. "He better be treating you like the queen you are!" one follower wrote. "Like a [crown emoji]," Cher replied.

The next month, the "Moonstruck" star spoke about her relationship with Edwards, and addressed their age gap. "On paper it's kind of ridiculous, but in real life we get along great," Cher said on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" on December 2. She also explained that men closer to her in age were often turned off by her "strong personality."

On Christmas, it appeared that Cher and her boyfriend had taken a major step in their relationship. The "All or Nothing" singer uploaded a photo of a stunning diamond ring. "There R No Words Alexander, A.E," she tweeted on December 25. This caused many to speculate if Cher and Edwards were engaged. Nicki Swift had an expert break down just how much the jaw-dropping ring could be worth.