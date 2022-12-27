The Tragic Death Of The Crown Actor Stephen Greif

British actor Stephen Greif died at the age of 78. His agency, Michelle Braidman Associates, announced the news on December 26, 2022, via Twitter. "With great sadness we announce the death of our wonderful client Stephen Greif," they tweeted. "His extensive career included numerous roles on screen and stage, including at the National Theatre, RSC and in the West End. We will miss him dearly and our thoughts are with his family and friends x."

Greif was primarily known as a theater actor, but he had many film and television credits, including: "New Tricks," Doctors," and season four of "The Crown," as recorded by his IMDb page. He also worked extensively as a voice actor, growing incredibly popular in work on video games. He lent his voice to games like "It Takes Two" and "Total War: Warhammer III." In Netflix's "The Crown," Greif played the Speaker of the House in Season 4, alongside Olivia Colman, who played a middle-aged Queen Elizabeth II, and Gillian Anderson as Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, who was so convincing as the "Iron Lady" that she scared her co-stars. This was also the season that introduced Emma Corrin as a young Princess Diana. What a season to be a part of!

While "The Crown" is arguably Greif's highest-profile work, the actor had a full, rich career for decades.