The Tragic Death Of The Crown Actor Stephen Greif
British actor Stephen Greif died at the age of 78. His agency, Michelle Braidman Associates, announced the news on December 26, 2022, via Twitter. "With great sadness we announce the death of our wonderful client Stephen Greif," they tweeted. "His extensive career included numerous roles on screen and stage, including at the National Theatre, RSC and in the West End. We will miss him dearly and our thoughts are with his family and friends x."
Greif was primarily known as a theater actor, but he had many film and television credits, including: "New Tricks," Doctors," and season four of "The Crown," as recorded by his IMDb page. He also worked extensively as a voice actor, growing incredibly popular in work on video games. He lent his voice to games like "It Takes Two" and "Total War: Warhammer III." In Netflix's "The Crown," Greif played the Speaker of the House in Season 4, alongside Olivia Colman, who played a middle-aged Queen Elizabeth II, and Gillian Anderson as Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, who was so convincing as the "Iron Lady" that she scared her co-stars. This was also the season that introduced Emma Corrin as a young Princess Diana. What a season to be a part of!
While "The Crown" is arguably Greif's highest-profile work, the actor had a full, rich career for decades.
Stephen Greif worked for over 50 years as an actor
Stephen Greif was born on August 26, 1944, in Sawbridgeworth, Hertfordshire, a county in southern England. He attended The Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, per The Hollywood Reporter, and performed in several Shakespeare productions after his graduation. He worked alongside the likes of Sir Ian McKellen as a member of the Prospect Theatre Company. Greif became an regular face in London's West End theater amid an astounding turn in "Death of a Salesman" as the eldest son, Biff Loman. In 1979 Grief was nominated for an Olivier Award.
Greif then became a popular face in British TV like "Special Branch," "The Aweful Mr. Goodall," and "Blake's 7." Greif boasted an impressive amount of screen time spanning from the 1970s until his death. While Greif never became a household name for most, the actor had constant work for over five decades. Fans had lovely things to say about the actor on Twitter. "Very saddened to learn of Mr Greif's passing," one person tweeted. "He will be sorely missed but what a wonderful legacy of work he leaves behind for us to enjoy over and over again." Another person said, "Really sad news. A terrific actor & so gorgeous. Always came across as a nice bloke too." Another fan tweeted, "RIP – as so often with actors who are great at playing villains, [he] was a perfectly lovely gent when I met him at a convention." Greif was obviously well-loved.