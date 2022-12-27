Carrie Fisher's Daughter Posts Heart-Wrenching Tribute On Anniversary Of Her Mom's Death

Billie Lourd recently gave birth to her second child — Jackson Joanne Lourd Rydell — in mid-December (via ET Online). And while expanding her family has been a joyous occasion, Lourd has been dealing with conflicting emotions, given the anniversary of her mother's death.

"It has been six years since my Momby died (feels like two but also like 705 at the same time?)," wrote Lourd via Instagram. "And unlike most other years since she's died, this year, these past two weeks have been some of the most joyful of my life." While having her daughter and introducing her to her brother — Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell — has been "two of the most magical moments" she's experienced, it's been dampened by grief. "My mom is not here to meet either of them and isn't here to experience any of the magic. Sometimes the magical moments can also be the hardest. That's the thing about grief. I wish my Momby were here, but she isn't. So all I can do is hold onto the magic harder, hug my kids a little tighter. Tell them a story about her. Share her favorite things with them. Tell them how much she would have loved them."

Lourd ended her post by urging any of her grieving followers to embrace life's ups and downs. "Life can be magical and griefy at the same time," said Lourd.