Savannah Chrisley Gets Vulnerable About Todd And Julie's Impending Prison Sentence

On a December 27 episode of "Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley," the titular host opened up about her whirlwind of emotions as her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, prepare for prison life. The SASSY founder, who summarized her current state as "sad, angry, and upset," mused about her guilt over moving on while her parents are behind bars. "It's like in my mind I'm like I can't move on with my life... until I know that they're going to be there, I can't get married, I can't have a kid," Savannah said.

The oldest Chrisley daughter also described herself as operating in a mode of "high-functioning depression." Noting that only her innermost circle knows, Savannah elaborated, "It's like I can still keep going... but I'm dying inside." One major blessing for Savannah has been her ability to spend the holiday season with her parents. "With the sentencing, the fact that they were able to come home... that was a huge win," she admitted.

During her sentencing, Julie pled to Judge Eleanor Ross for a reduced sentence on account of her children, according to Insider. "To hear your 10-year-old say she doesn't want to live if their mom goes away, no child should feel that way," she said. Ross, however, noted this was not an uncommon scenario. "It is heartbreaking, but it has to be burdened by the defendants," she responded.

If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.