Diddy Formally Introduces Daughter To The World After Birth Announcement Backlash

Diddy confounded the world with the surprise announcement of his seventh child on December 10. "I'm so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world. Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christina, Chance, D'Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!" the "I Need a Girl" rapper tweeted, with nary a word about the child's mother's identity. Fans didn't know what to think, as the latest news of Diddy's love life was that he and City Girls rapper Yung Miami had a seemingly open relationship. "We are dating. We single, but we're dating," the rapper told XXL in September, a sentiment Diddy echoed on an October episode of "The Breakfast Club." As he articulated, Yung Miami lends him "support without it having to be 'ah this is my girl or this is this situation.'"

Diddy's baby mama was revealed two days later by TMZ, although it only raised more questions than it answered. According to a birth certificate obtained by the outlet, Love was born on October 15 in Newport, Calif. to a cybersecurity expert named Dana Tran. However, it is yet unknown how she and Diddy came to be acquainted or are presently associated. In light of this information, Yung Miami was forced to clap back at descriptions of her being Diddy's mistress, which Diddy denied as well.

While the 53-year-old mogul is reserved in sharing deets about his love life, baby Love made her grand debut recently on his Instagram feed.