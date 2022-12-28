Diddy Formally Introduces Daughter To The World After Birth Announcement Backlash
Diddy confounded the world with the surprise announcement of his seventh child on December 10. "I'm so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world. Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christina, Chance, D'Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!" the "I Need a Girl" rapper tweeted, with nary a word about the child's mother's identity. Fans didn't know what to think, as the latest news of Diddy's love life was that he and City Girls rapper Yung Miami had a seemingly open relationship. "We are dating. We single, but we're dating," the rapper told XXL in September, a sentiment Diddy echoed on an October episode of "The Breakfast Club." As he articulated, Yung Miami lends him "support without it having to be 'ah this is my girl or this is this situation.'"
Diddy's baby mama was revealed two days later by TMZ, although it only raised more questions than it answered. According to a birth certificate obtained by the outlet, Love was born on October 15 in Newport, Calif. to a cybersecurity expert named Dana Tran. However, it is yet unknown how she and Diddy came to be acquainted or are presently associated. In light of this information, Yung Miami was forced to clap back at descriptions of her being Diddy's mistress, which Diddy denied as well.
While the 53-year-old mogul is reserved in sharing deets about his love life, baby Love made her grand debut recently on his Instagram feed.
Diddy shows off his new Love
Who needs to know about behind-the-scenes drama when there are cute baby pics abound? Diddy officially debuted Baby No. 7, aka Love Sean Combs, on Instagram on December 27. The first of the photo carousel featured Love (already blessed with quite the head of hair!) strapped into a car seat, while the latter showcased the proud papa cradling his daughter over his shoulder. "Baby Love," the rapper-turned-mogul captioned the snaps.
Although this is Love's true social media reveal, she already sneaked a cameo into Diddy's Christmas family photo on Instagram. Posing with his other children – Quincy, King, Chance, and teenage twins, D'Lila Star and Jessie James (per People) — in matching pajamas, the dad of seven held his newborn daughter in his arms. With her back facing the camera, Love looked cozy in a green Christmas-themed onesie. "Merry Christmas from my family to yours! LOVE," Diddy wrote alongside the happy family's shots.
Based on his photos, it really does seem it's "the more, the merrier" in Casa Diddy!