The Tragic Death Of Bob Marley's Grandson, Joseph 'Jo Mersa' Marley
Bob Marley's grandson, Joseph "Jo Mersa" Marley, has sadly died aged 31. Jo Mersa, the son of fellow musician Stephen Marley, was reportedly found in a vehicle on December 27 and was unresponsive, according to journalist Abka Fitz-Henley, who reported that Jo Mersa's cause of death had not yet been confirmed as an autopsy had not been completed. TMZ claimed the talented musician may have passed away due to issues related to asthma, though Jo Mersa's representative confirmed his death to Rolling Stone but didn't specify his cause of death.
Just like his father and grandfather, Jo Mersa had a serious passion for music. The Reggae star released his debut EP, titled "Comfortable" back in 2014, before following up with his second release seven years later in 2021, when he released "Eternal." "My father has created a legacy by putting out songs with meaning. It's something I have to live up to," Jo Mersa told Jamaica Observer in 2014, revealing he knew from aged 11 that music was his calling. Jo Mersa was still performing mere weeks before his death, with his now final Instagram post from November 10 promoting his November 14 gig in Florida.
Jo Mersa's untimely death sent shockwaves across the music community and beyond, with plenty sharing their sadness over his sudden passing across social media.
Several notable faces paid tribute to Jo Mersa
Plenty of notable figures shared their sadness over Joseph "Jo Mersa" Marley's heartbreaking death across social media, with many poignantly sharing how much of an impact his had on the Jamaican community as well as the music community. Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness shared a video of Jo Mersa performing on Twitter, writing, "This is truly sad news; sending strength to the Marley family at this time... I am deeply saddened by the news that artiste Joseph Marley, son of Reggae star, Stephen Marley and grand son of Reggae super star, Bob Marley has died." Jamaican politician Mark J. Golding also paid tribute to the late musician, sharing a photo of him on Twitter and writing, "A talented young reggae artiste, son of Stephen Marley & grandson of Bob Marley at only 31 yrs old. The loss of a child is a devastating blow no parent should face, my condolences to Stephen & the entire family."
Ali Campbell of the band UB40 also shared his condolences via social media, posting a black and white photo of Jo Mersa and writing, "Absolutely shocked to the core[.] What a delightful young man, we spent some time on tour in America a few times in recent years a real Marley to the core. Wicked Sound, Beautiful Soul[.] Rest In Paradise Jo Mersa Marley."
Our thoughts are with the Marley family at such a tragic time.