The Tragic Death Of Bob Marley's Grandson, Joseph 'Jo Mersa' Marley

Bob Marley's grandson, Joseph "Jo Mersa" Marley, has sadly died aged 31. Jo Mersa, the son of fellow musician Stephen Marley, was reportedly found in a vehicle on December 27 and was unresponsive, according to journalist Abka Fitz-Henley, who reported that Jo Mersa's cause of death had not yet been confirmed as an autopsy had not been completed. TMZ claimed the talented musician may have passed away due to issues related to asthma, though Jo Mersa's representative confirmed his death to Rolling Stone but didn't specify his cause of death.

Just like his father and grandfather, Jo Mersa had a serious passion for music. The Reggae star released his debut EP, titled "Comfortable" back in 2014, before following up with his second release seven years later in 2021, when he released "Eternal." "My father has created a legacy by putting out songs with meaning. It's something I have to live up to," Jo Mersa told Jamaica Observer in 2014, revealing he knew from aged 11 that music was his calling. Jo Mersa was still performing mere weeks before his death, with his now final Instagram post from November 10 promoting his November 14 gig in Florida.

Jo Mersa's untimely death sent shockwaves across the music community and beyond, with plenty sharing their sadness over his sudden passing across social media.