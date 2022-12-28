The View Fans Tell Nicki Swift Which Former Co-Host They Would Like To Return - Exclusive Survey
Ahh, "The View." The ABC daytime talk show that debuted back in 1997 (yes, it really has been that long!) has seen plenty of drama over the years, with arguments and feuds aplenty both onscreen and off from its revolving cast of co-hosts. It seems like everyone who's sat on the panel has had a falling out at one time or another, with several speaking out about what being on the show was really like.
In fact, things have gotten so bad for some of the former panelists they've vowed never to return. One of those with no plans to ever head back? Elisabeth Hasselbeck. "No. I've done my time. I did my time, I was outta there," she said on "Rachael Ray" back in 2015 when asked if she'd be willing to take back her old job. "I was thankful to have the decade that I did there and, you know what? You break up with me, I'm not going to kiss you!" Another familiar face unlikely to be seen on "The View" panel again? Rosie O'Donnell. "I think we all agreed... that it was better for everyone," she said on "The Howard Stern Show" in 2020 when he asked about a possible return. "Whoopi really didn't like me."
But while it sounds like there are some stars who won't be rushing back to the table, that's not stopping fans from hoping for a round two. But who do Nicki Swift readers want back on "The View" the most?
The View fans want Barbara Walters and Meredith Vieira back
"The View" fans had some strong opinions when it came to the former co-host they want back on the show — and it's a living legend most responders want back the most! Barbara Walters came out on top with 19.6% of the votes. Walters was a staple on the show for the first 17 seasons, appearing on the panel from 1997 until 2014. In a close second place is another "The View" icon, with Meredith Vieira (who's also an OG but left the series in 2006) landing 19.24% of the votes. Coming in third is the outspoken Meghan McCain, who had 17.81% of respondents choose her as "The View" co-host they want back. McCain announced she was leaving "The View" in July 2021, but if her comments about leaving are anything to go by, we're guessing she won't return anytime soon.
On the other end, we have Lisa Ling bringing in 17.45% of the votes after she said sayonara to the show in 2002 after four seasons, while (another who's vowed never to return!) 16.19% of those asked would like Rosie O'Donnell back. Lastly, we have another OG; Star Jones. Jones nabbed 9.71% of the votes — but it sounds like she's far too busy to return anyway. "I have so much fun with the girls, but as the new judge on 'Divorce Court,' my hands are completely full," she told Entertainment Tonight in October.
Keep on wishing, Nicki Swifties!