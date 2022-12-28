The View Fans Tell Nicki Swift Which Former Co-Host They Would Like To Return - Exclusive Survey

Ahh, "The View." The ABC daytime talk show that debuted back in 1997 (yes, it really has been that long!) has seen plenty of drama over the years, with arguments and feuds aplenty both onscreen and off from its revolving cast of co-hosts. It seems like everyone who's sat on the panel has had a falling out at one time or another, with several speaking out about what being on the show was really like.

In fact, things have gotten so bad for some of the former panelists they've vowed never to return. One of those with no plans to ever head back? Elisabeth Hasselbeck. "No. I've done my time. I did my time, I was outta there," she said on "Rachael Ray" back in 2015 when asked if she'd be willing to take back her old job. "I was thankful to have the decade that I did there and, you know what? You break up with me, I'm not going to kiss you!" Another familiar face unlikely to be seen on "The View" panel again? Rosie O'Donnell. "I think we all agreed... that it was better for everyone," she said on "The Howard Stern Show" in 2020 when he asked about a possible return. "Whoopi really didn't like me."

But while it sounds like there are some stars who won't be rushing back to the table, that's not stopping fans from hoping for a round two. But who do Nicki Swift readers want back on "The View" the most?