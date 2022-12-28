Pete Davidson And Emily Ratajkowski Have Reportedly Called It Quits

When "Saturday Night Live" cast members aren't making jabs at Colin Jost's marriage with Scarlett Johansson, they're bringing up Pete Davidson's love life. "If I'm your type of guy that your daughter or mother is into, then trust me, I'm the best-case scenario," Davidson once joked in a "Weekend Update" sketch. "There are a million guys who look like me, and I'm the only one with a job."

The comedian is known for dating high-profile women and his previous engagement to Ariana Grande. According to People, the two's whirlwind romance started in May 2018, and they were engaged the next month. The pair called it quits in October 2018, and Grande went on to give Davidson a shoutout in her song, "thank u, next" shortly after the breakup.

Another high-profile relationship the former SNL cast member was in was with Kim Kardashian. The two shared a kiss during an Aladdin-inspired skit which sparked the romance. "He's just super genuine, and it's just super fun to just hang out and do nothing then watch TV and just do nothing," Kardashian told Entertainment Tonight. But after nine months of dating, they went their separate ways, per E! News, indicating that busy schedules and distance made things difficult. And it seems that Davidson is adding Emily Ratajkowski to his list of exes.