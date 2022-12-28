Pete Davidson And Emily Ratajkowski Have Reportedly Called It Quits
When "Saturday Night Live" cast members aren't making jabs at Colin Jost's marriage with Scarlett Johansson, they're bringing up Pete Davidson's love life. "If I'm your type of guy that your daughter or mother is into, then trust me, I'm the best-case scenario," Davidson once joked in a "Weekend Update" sketch. "There are a million guys who look like me, and I'm the only one with a job."
The comedian is known for dating high-profile women and his previous engagement to Ariana Grande. According to People, the two's whirlwind romance started in May 2018, and they were engaged the next month. The pair called it quits in October 2018, and Grande went on to give Davidson a shoutout in her song, "thank u, next" shortly after the breakup.
Another high-profile relationship the former SNL cast member was in was with Kim Kardashian. The two shared a kiss during an Aladdin-inspired skit which sparked the romance. "He's just super genuine, and it's just super fun to just hang out and do nothing then watch TV and just do nothing," Kardashian told Entertainment Tonight. But after nine months of dating, they went their separate ways, per E! News, indicating that busy schedules and distance made things difficult. And it seems that Davidson is adding Emily Ratajkowski to his list of exes.
Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski are reportedly in the friend zone
Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski hit it off with each other in November 2022. "Pete and Emily just dig each other," a source told Us Weekly. "[They] find the vibe they have very easy and free-flowing." The source added that Davidson "met his intellectual match" with the actor, but the relationship was still in its early stages, so they were focused on just having fun with each other.
But after a little over a month of dating, the comedian and the model have reportedly called it quits. "Their fling has moved into the friend zone," an insider told Page Six. These reports come a little after Davidson was seen with his "Bodies Bodies Bodies" co-star Chase Sui Wonders, and Ratajkowski was recently spotted hanging out with Jack Greer. The insider added that the two are "fine" with ending up as just good friends.
The comedian's ability to woo high-profile women may be a mystery to some people, but his former "Saturday Night Live" co-stars told Page Six why the ladies find him so attractive. Chloe Fineman said that she found him "deeply charming" when they first met, and Mikey Day added that Davidon is "a very intelligent, well-spoken, interesting dude."