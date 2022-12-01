Are Pete Davidson And Emily Ratajkowski The Real Deal? Matchmaker Weighs In - Exclusive

What's really going on with Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski? As every celeb worshiper knows, the two have been getting pretty cozy in the wake of Davidson's big split from his now former girlfriend, Kim Kardashian, and Ratajkowski's breakup with her estranged husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard.

These two first properly sparked dating rumors in November when Deux Moi (via Cosmopolitan) shared a tip via Instagram Stories that claimed the two were spotted on a date in Brooklyn and they were (pause here for dramatic effect)... holding hands! E! News then claimed shortly after that the twosome had already been on a few dates and knew each other for a few years before things turned romantic. "Pete texted Emily wanting to get together to catch up," the source claimed. "Emily thinks Pete is a lot of fun to hang out with. Emily thinks Pete is charming and they have flirtatious chemistry right now."

Fast-forward a couple of weeks and it seemed the two were happy to make that chemistry public when they showed off their apparent romance by attending a basketball game together, with Daily Mail sharing snaps of them sitting together. "Pete and Emily just dig each other. [They] find the vibe they have very easy and free-flowing... [There's] just a lot of fun and a chance to cut loose and see where it leads," a source told Us Weekly after that public date. But are these two actually the real deal? We asked an expert matchmaker, and she gave Nicki Swift her exclusive take.