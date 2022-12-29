R Kelly Clears Up Those Joycelyn Savage Pregnancy Rumors
R Kelly is speaking out about those rumors he became a father while behind bars. The disgraced musician is serving time after being convicted of several sex crimes, and has been sentenced to 30 years in prison. Of course, the "Ignition" hitmaker's name has been firmly in the headlines amid his incarceration and trials, with several rumors about his personal life popping up. One of those persistent rumors? That Kelly's fiancé, Joycelyn Savage, gave birth to his child (their first child together) on December 8. It was seemingly Savage herself who fanned the flames too, as she appeared to announce the baby's birth in two separate Instagram posts.
Savage appeared to suggest she had welcomed a daughter, named Ava Lee Kelly, as an account claiming to be hers first shared a post on Instagram on December 17 revealing the baby girl's name and her date of birth, per HipHopDX. The account then followed up with a second message about her supposed newborn daughter the following day, writing, "My baby girl Ava when you were born, my whole world shined so bright. I knew that it was no longer about me anymore it was about us. Though the world is cold, I promise to always protect you. I am so happy to be your mother & you bring me so much joy . 12.08.22."
Both uploads have since been removed from the account, and R Kelly is setting the record straight.
R Kelly denied welcoming a child with Joycelyn Savage
Despite Joycelyn Savage's supposed Instagram claims, R Kelly is making it pretty clear he hasn't welcomed a baby. The incarcerated musician addressed all the baby speculation during an exclusive interview with radio host Natasha Simona, telling her in a video shared via Instagram, "Jocelyn is my fiancée and I love her and she loves me and we're together... she's not against me." He then directly addressed the baby rumors as well as chatter he put out a new album while behind bars, hitting back, "Hell no... she didn't have a child... I didn't put out no damn album. And if I would've put out an album, I wouldn't be called 'I Admit It.' We got to start using our common sense at some point."
As for what really happened with the supposed birth announcement? Well, Joycelyn's father, Timothy Savage, said in a December 26 Instagram video his daughter was never pregnant and instead claimed the account that shared the news was fake. He also explained he had some concerns over where his daughter was and if she was okay but claimed he did not think Kelly had anything to do with her being MIA, as he captioned the clip, "We want to make sure that Joycelyn Savage is alive and well." Joycelyn first claimed she was expecting Kelly's baby in her August memoir, "Love and Joy of Robert," but Kelly's lawyer first denied the claims to TMZ shortly after.