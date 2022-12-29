R Kelly Clears Up Those Joycelyn Savage Pregnancy Rumors

R Kelly is speaking out about those rumors he became a father while behind bars. The disgraced musician is serving time after being convicted of several sex crimes, and has been sentenced to 30 years in prison. Of course, the "Ignition" hitmaker's name has been firmly in the headlines amid his incarceration and trials, with several rumors about his personal life popping up. One of those persistent rumors? That Kelly's fiancé, Joycelyn Savage, gave birth to his child (their first child together) on December 8. It was seemingly Savage herself who fanned the flames too, as she appeared to announce the baby's birth in two separate Instagram posts.

Savage appeared to suggest she had welcomed a daughter, named Ava Lee Kelly, as an account claiming to be hers first shared a post on Instagram on December 17 revealing the baby girl's name and her date of birth, per HipHopDX. The account then followed up with a second message about her supposed newborn daughter the following day, writing, "My baby girl Ava when you were born, my whole world shined so bright. I knew that it was no longer about me anymore it was about us. Though the world is cold, I promise to always protect you. I am so happy to be your mother & you bring me so much joy . 12.08.22."

Both uploads have since been removed from the account, and R Kelly is setting the record straight.