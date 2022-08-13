R. Kelly's Fiancée Reveals Head-Turning News About Their Relationship
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Joycelyn Savage, R. Kelly's longtime girlfriend and self-claimed fiancée, announced the imminent release of her tell-all memoir, "Love and Joy of Robert," on August 11. In an email communiqué with the New York Post, Savage revealed that the book will center around her relationship with Kelly (whose full name is Robert Sylvester Kelly). Although Savage was sparing on details of her book's content at the time, she did tell the Post that it will take readers through "the beginning of my life in Robert's shadow, where things began to take off, and where they are currently going."
Savage has been one of Kelly's most staunch supporters throughout his sexual assault scandals and subsequent indictment and sentencing. Hoping to garner some goodwill for Kelly ahead of his June sentencing, she penned a letter, obtained by TMZ, to Judge Ann Donnelly, informing Her Honor that she and Kelly were engaged. "My relationship with Robert is amazing. He's the best thing that's ever happened to me," Savage gushed at the time, refuting allegations that she was held against her will.
With all 11 pages of "Love and Joy of Robert" available on Amazon on August 11, many are talking about the big reveal Savage dropped, with her book certainly earning the title of a tell-all.
Baby's on the way for R. Kelly and Joycelyn Savage
R. Kelly and fiancée Joycelyn Savage are said to be expecting. Announcing the joyous news in her new memoir, "Love and Joy of Robert," Savage offered a timeline of how they came to be with child, via the New York Post. Months after Kelly's sentencing in June, Savage wrote that she began experiencing "severe morning sickness and was unsure what was wrong with my body." Thinking she might have contracted COVID-19, a pregnancy test instead revealed "the most amazing news of all... that I was expecting," Savage shared.
Telling Kelly the news immediately via a prison visit, Savage recalled in her book that it was "a happy day but an incomplete time in my life." Thanking God for "giving me the most precious gift," she added that Kelly was "extremely excited about the news" while both parties were "sad Robert will not be able to be here with us." In an interview with the Post, Savage revealed that the book's photograph of her baby's ultrasound was the only image Kelly greenlit to be published.
Unclear on Savage's due date, readers on Hollywood Unlocked's Instagram post of the story expressed a sense of bewilderment. "Umm how... unless he got private visits," asked one Instagram user, echoing the question on many's minds. Others struggled to do the puzzling math on Savage's pregnancy, one user also quipped about her memoir, "Wait an 11 page book? Tf that's an essay not a book."