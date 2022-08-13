R. Kelly's Fiancée Reveals Head-Turning News About Their Relationship

R. Kelly and fiancée Joycelyn Savage are said to be expecting. Announcing the joyous news in her new memoir, "Love and Joy of Robert," Savage offered a timeline of how they came to be with child, via the New York Post. Months after Kelly's sentencing in June, Savage wrote that she began experiencing "severe morning sickness and was unsure what was wrong with my body." Thinking she might have contracted COVID-19, a pregnancy test instead revealed "the most amazing news of all... that I was expecting," Savage shared.

Telling Kelly the news immediately via a prison visit, Savage recalled in her book that it was "a happy day but an incomplete time in my life." Thanking God for "giving me the most precious gift," she added that Kelly was "extremely excited about the news" while both parties were "sad Robert will not be able to be here with us." In an interview with the Post, Savage revealed that the book's photograph of her baby's ultrasound was the only image Kelly greenlit to be published.

Unclear on Savage's due date, readers on Hollywood Unlocked's Instagram post of the story expressed a sense of bewilderment. "Umm how... unless he got private visits," asked one Instagram user, echoing the question on many's minds. Others struggled to do the puzzling math on Savage's pregnancy, one user also quipped about her memoir, "Wait an 11 page book? Tf that's an essay not a book."