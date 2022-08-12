R. Kelly's Girlfriend Is Ready To Reveal Everything About Their Relationship

Joycelyn Savage is releasing a tell-all book about R. Kelly. In an August 11 email to The New York Post, Savage announced that "Love and Joy of Robert" will be published on August 13, although her manner of doing so remains unclear. Giving The Post a synopsis, Savage elliptically shared that the memoir is "about the beginning of my life in Robert's shadow, where things began to take off, and where they are currently going." When asked to address longtime rumors of an engagement to the "I Believe I Can Fly" singer, Savage neither confirmed nor denied, merely replying, "Everything will be answered in my book."

By the sound of it, Savage's book will expand on messages conveyed in her June letter to Judge Ann Donnelly. In addition to announcing their supposed engagement, Savage wrote at the time, "The Robert I know is very sweet, gentle, and kind." Savage also denied wholly in her letter that Kelly was holding her or any other women "against our will."

The narrative of her belief in Kelly's innocence is shaky, however. In November 2019, Patreon posts purportedly written by Savage claimed that Kelly was emotionally and physically abusive toward her, per the Daily Beast. "Why would someone claim to love to keep me locked up like some damn animal," Savage allegedly wrote. Patreon, however, closed the account after suspecting "potential impersonation" of Savage's identity.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).