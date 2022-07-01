R. Kelly's Prison Time Is Just One Of The Consequences He's Facing

The decision to sentence R. Kelly for 30 years was a large victory for both the victims and the prosecution team, who had asked for a minimum of 25 years. The rapper's defense team was hoping for less than ten. Their argument had been based on the fact that, for a 55-year-old man, a 30-year sentence would make it likely he wouldn't live to see life outside of prison again, according to CNN.

While it's true that Kelly would be very old upon his release, the court is making sure that he won't have any opportunity to commit his sexual crimes against minors again. According to TMZ, Kelly would have to undergo treatment for a sexual disorder, as well as avoid general contact with anyone under the age of 18 upon his release from prison. He would also be placed under supervision for five years, meaning true freedom wouldn't come until the ripe age of 90 if he serves his full sentence.

Importantly, The New York Times points out that Kelly will be facing an additional federal trial in August for charges of producing child pornography and more sexual abuse. This decision could undoubtedly bring more consequences for the rapper, and seal his fate of spending the rest of his life behind bars.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).

If you or someone you know may be the victim of child abuse, please contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453) or contact their live chat services.