Legal Expert Shares Blunt Truth About How Bad R. Kelly's Legal Reckoning Could Get Still – Exclusive
The fate of R. Kelly is finally known. Last year, the singer stood trial for six weeks where prosecutors testified against the singer claiming he "exploited girls, boys and women," for his own satisfaction. The star was then proven to be guilty of sexual exploitation, racketeering, sex trafficking and bribery. And now, R. Kelly has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.
The sentencing for Kelly is a culmination of years in the making. Kelly was first arrested in 2019 when the prosecuting attorneys believed that he and his management used his live performances and notoriety to "recruit women and girls to engage in illegal sexual activity with Kelly," per People. At the time of his arrest, documents released revealed the singer forced the women to "follow rules" when they were with him — like not being able to leave the room R. Kelly had them in, not being allowed to look at the opposite gender, or even relieve themselves.
Now three years later, on his sentencing day, the victims and lives that Kelly stole from were able to speak to the former singer and rejoice in his sentencing — and for justice being served. But now, a legal expert is opening up to Nicki Swift News on why R. Kelly's sentencing is not even the worst to come for the former R&B singer.
R. Kelly could receive more prison time in addition to 30 years
While R. Kelly is facing 30 years in prison, the star could be facing a much longer sentence than that — due to other charges he faces in Illinois and Minnesota, per NPR. That is why when Kelly had the opportunity to speak during the sentencing, he and his attorneys declined to do so.
That was the right decision according to Joshua Ritter, a defense attorney and former Los Angeles prosecutor. Ritter explained that with two pending cases, while staying silent keeps Kelly clear of admitting to guilt, fighting the cases could prove to be more hassle than it's worth. "He should negotiate plea agreements to try to obtain prison sentences that would run concurrent with what he already has received," Ritter said. "A sound strategy at this point might be for R. Kelly to acknowledge that the government is playing with house money, that the evidence against him is strong."
But not only are the odds against Kelly, Ritter said, with two more cases, Ritter believes Kelly and his attorney need to be realistic about how much more they want to fight — something Ritter's unsure on what they will do. What's for sure though is, "This 30-year sentence certainly isn't the end of his legal problems," according to Ritter. With Ghislaine Maxwell also sentenced this week, Ritter said, the courts are laying down the law that "they're not going to tolerate celebrities and people in power who exploit others."