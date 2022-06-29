Legal Expert Shares Blunt Truth About How Bad R. Kelly's Legal Reckoning Could Get Still – Exclusive

The fate of R. Kelly is finally known. Last year, the singer stood trial for six weeks where prosecutors testified against the singer claiming he "exploited girls, boys and women," for his own satisfaction. The star was then proven to be guilty of sexual exploitation, racketeering, sex trafficking and bribery. And now, R. Kelly has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

The sentencing for Kelly is a culmination of years in the making. Kelly was first arrested in 2019 when the prosecuting attorneys believed that he and his management used his live performances and notoriety to "recruit women and girls to engage in illegal sexual activity with Kelly," per People. At the time of his arrest, documents released revealed the singer forced the women to "follow rules" when they were with him — like not being able to leave the room R. Kelly had them in, not being allowed to look at the opposite gender, or even relieve themselves.

Now three years later, on his sentencing day, the victims and lives that Kelly stole from were able to speak to the former singer and rejoice in his sentencing — and for justice being served. But now, a legal expert is opening up to Nicki Swift News on why R. Kelly's sentencing is not even the worst to come for the former R&B singer.