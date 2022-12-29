We Now Know Actor Tyler Sanders' Official Cause Of Death
Actor Tyler Sanders tragically died in June 2022. The 18-year-old was known for his role in "9-1-1: Lone Star," which starred "Parks and Recreation" alum Rob Lowe. Sanders also appeared in TV shows such as "The Rookie" and "Fear the Walking Dead," per TMZ. In addition, he scored an Emmy nomination for his performance as Leo in the hit Amazon series, "Just Add Magic: Mystery City."
On June 17, Sanders' rep, Pedro Tapia, told Us Weekly, "Tyler was a talented actor with a bright future. He comes from a wonderful family and we ask that you respect their privacy at this time." He added, "The cause of death is unknown and currently being investigated." At the time, it was revealed that Sanders died in his Los Angeles home. An autopsy was to be conducted to establish how he died. Now, new details have emerged about the official cause of Sanders' unexpected death.
Tyler Sanders died from fentanyl use
After months of investigation, Tyler Sanders' official cause of death has been revealed. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner shared that Sanders died as a result of fentanyl use, per TMZ. In a text to his friend the previous night, Sanders said that he was taking the narcotic. He did not reply to subsequent phone calls. Authorities also found a straw and white powder in his home. Apparently, Sanders had a history of substance abuse with various drugs.
In his last Instagram post, Sanders posted multiple photos of himself in a suit and wrote, "Styling." Fans mourned his death in the comments section. One user wrote, "We miss you Tyler. Rest in peace." Another fan remarked, "I loved you so much man, i really did. Jam mystery city was my comfort show and always used to cheer me up. I love u so much tyler, i still cant believe it. Rest in peace my love."
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).