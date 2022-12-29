We Now Know Actor Tyler Sanders' Official Cause Of Death

After months of investigation, Tyler Sanders' official cause of death has been revealed. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner shared that Sanders died as a result of fentanyl use, per TMZ. In a text to his friend the previous night, Sanders said that he was taking the narcotic. He did not reply to subsequent phone calls. Authorities also found a straw and white powder in his home. Apparently, Sanders had a history of substance abuse with various drugs.

In his last Instagram post, Sanders posted multiple photos of himself in a suit and wrote, "Styling." Fans mourned his death in the comments section. One user wrote, "We miss you Tyler. Rest in peace." Another fan remarked, "I loved you so much man, i really did. Jam mystery city was my comfort show and always used to cheer me up. I love u so much tyler, i still cant believe it. Rest in peace my love."

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).