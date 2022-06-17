The Tragic Death Of 9-1-1: Lone Star Actor Tyler Sanders

"9-1-1: Lone Star" actor Tyler Sanders has tragically died. According to TMZ, Sanders was only 18. The teen actor worked on the popular "Lone Star" show and "Fear the Walking Dead." Sanders began acting when he was 10, and TMZ reported that Sanders already got an Emmy nod for this role in the Amazon series "Just Add Magic: Mystery City."

On June 17, Sanders' rep Pedro Tapia told Us Weekly, "Tyler was a talented actor with a bright future. He comes from a wonderful family, and we ask that you respect their privacy at this time." Sanders' bustling career was highlighted In April when he posted an Instagram carousel alongside cast members, writing, "Had a great time working on 9-1-1 lone star! If you didn't catch it live on Fox, episode 3.14 "impulse control" is out on Hulu now!" When Sanders turned 18 in February, he posted a photo on Instagram with pancakes, writing, "18! I'm an adult!"

The tragic death of Sanders was a shock to all that followed his career, and is currently being investigated.