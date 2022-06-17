The Tragic Death Of 9-1-1: Lone Star Actor Tyler Sanders
"9-1-1: Lone Star" actor Tyler Sanders has tragically died. According to TMZ, Sanders was only 18. The teen actor worked on the popular "Lone Star" show and "Fear the Walking Dead." Sanders began acting when he was 10, and TMZ reported that Sanders already got an Emmy nod for this role in the Amazon series "Just Add Magic: Mystery City."
On June 17, Sanders' rep Pedro Tapia told Us Weekly, "Tyler was a talented actor with a bright future. He comes from a wonderful family, and we ask that you respect their privacy at this time." Sanders' bustling career was highlighted In April when he posted an Instagram carousel alongside cast members, writing, "Had a great time working on 9-1-1 lone star! If you didn't catch it live on Fox, episode 3.14 "impulse control" is out on Hulu now!" When Sanders turned 18 in February, he posted a photo on Instagram with pancakes, writing, "18! I'm an adult!"
The tragic death of Sanders was a shock to all that followed his career, and is currently being investigated.
9-1-1: Lone Star actor Tyler Sanders was only 18
The death of actor Tyler Sanders is especially tragic because the actor was only 18. TMZ reported that the teen who acted on "9-1-1: Lone Star," starring Rob Lowe, died on June 16 in his home, and the cause of death is unclear now. The outlet noted there would be an autopsy in the next few days. His representative Pedro Tapia told TMZ, "Tyler's death is being investigated, and he's being remembered as a good kid who came from a good family."
On his final Instagram post, the teen posted a sweet photo of himself in a suit with the caption: "Styling." One commenter posted: "Rip young soul ... My condolences to your family and friends." Another commenter reacted to Sanders's birthday Instagram post: "You were just a baby adult ... RIP." Another commenter posted: "Least u made 18 man. May u rest in peace." A fan paid tribute to Sanders on Twitter by tweeting: "Rest peacefully, Tyler Sanders."