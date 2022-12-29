Good Morning America's T.J. Holmes Makes Status Of His Marriage Crystal Clear
The world of daytime TV was rocked in November after photos surfaced of "Good Morning America"'s T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach engaging in extramarital PDA. As published by the Daily Mail, the snaps captured Holmes and Robach in various states of canoodling, including holding hands on apparent dates. Of course, the real kicker is that Holmes and Robach were both married at the time of the alleged affair — Holmes to attorney Marilee Fiebig and Robach to "Melrose Palace" actor Andrew Shue.
Hitched to Shue since 2010, an anonymous source told Page Six in early December that Robach's marriage has been on shaky ground for a while. "Amy and Andrew are divorcing. It's almost finalized," the insider claimed. The status of Holmes' marriage was less clear. While fans await news of his and Fiebig's fate, many have noticed that Holmes deleted an old tweet about his marriage that didn't age well. On March 1, 2020, in tribute to their 10th wedding anniversary, Holmes gushed, "Despite my best efforts, she remained married to me the past 10 years. That's not hyperbole. I'm not being dramatic. I gave her plenty of reasons, excuses, and opportunities to walk her fine ass out the doooooooor" (via Newsweek).
Alas, it looks like Holmes and Fiebig both found their reasons. The "GMA" host just reportedly made a sad move with respect to his personal life.
T.J. Holmes files for divorce amidst relationship with Amy Robach
Two days after he and Amy Robach were spotted at an Atlanta airport, T.J. Holmes reportedly filed for divorce from his wife Marilee Fiebig on December 28, per court documents obtained by Us Weekly.
It appears Holmes' relationship with Robach is more than a fleeting fling. Reportedly striking things up around June 2022, an insider told Entertainment Tonight that the pairing quietly separated from their respective spouses that summer — months before the Daily Mail released their PDA photos. A Page Six source also insisted in December that Holmes and Robach were the real deal, romantically speaking. "They're in a relationship, they're very happy," the insider said, defending the right of the "two consenting adults" to do what they want in their personal lives.
The cohosts have never kept their rapport a secret. Upon the news that Holmes would soon join her on the "GMA3" desk, Robach told People in 2020, "I almost fell out of my chair. You couldn't have picked a better person to ask me what I thought of because we've been trying to figure out a way to work together for literally the last five years." Unfortunately, a byproduct of their offscreen romance was their temporary (as of now) suspension by ABC from "GMA," as NBC News reported.