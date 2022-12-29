Good Morning America's T.J. Holmes Makes Status Of His Marriage Crystal Clear

The world of daytime TV was rocked in November after photos surfaced of "Good Morning America"'s T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach engaging in extramarital PDA. As published by the Daily Mail, the snaps captured Holmes and Robach in various states of canoodling, including holding hands on apparent dates. Of course, the real kicker is that Holmes and Robach were both married at the time of the alleged affair — Holmes to attorney Marilee Fiebig and Robach to "Melrose Palace" actor Andrew Shue.

Hitched to Shue since 2010, an anonymous source told Page Six in early December that Robach's marriage has been on shaky ground for a while. "Amy and Andrew are divorcing. It's almost finalized," the insider claimed. The status of Holmes' marriage was less clear. While fans await news of his and Fiebig's fate, many have noticed that Holmes deleted an old tweet about his marriage that didn't age well. On March 1, 2020, in tribute to their 10th wedding anniversary, Holmes gushed, "Despite my best efforts, she remained married to me the past 10 years. That's not hyperbole. I'm not being dramatic. I gave her plenty of reasons, excuses, and opportunities to walk her fine ass out the doooooooor" (via Newsweek).

Alas, it looks like Holmes and Fiebig both found their reasons. The "GMA" host just reportedly made a sad move with respect to his personal life.