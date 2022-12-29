Kim Kardashian's Dog Video Lands Her In Hot Water

Nothing gets past Kardashian fans. A TikTok user reshared a now-deleted video from Kim Kardashian's daughter North West's account that showed their two dogs living in their garage. The video shows their two small Pomeranians ensconced inside a gate with a small Christmas tree in the corner. The dogs also had a comfy-looking bed and food and water bowls. "This video was deleted from North's account. Is it because Kim Kardashian doesn't want people to think they keep their dogs in the garage?" the user asked.

Fans were quick to share their thoughts on the dogs being made to live in a garage. "i'm sorry but imagine having a 2000sq+ MANSION and ur dog just gets the garage LMAO," a TikTok user wrote. "probably bc it doesn't fit the 'aesthetic' lol," another replied. "My dogs living better than Kim kardashians dogs? That's a flex for me tbh lol," another fan joked.

Still, others pointed out that the dogs seemed fine, and even had their own Christmas tree. "Y'all know her garage is heated to the fullest. I see nothing wrong with this at all. Lol," someone responded. "It's like, no they're not being mistreated, but you'd think someone in a mansion would have like a dog room inside the mansion and not the garage," another commented. So, why the deleted TikTok? Perhaps Kardashian was doing some damage control — but the fans were way too quick for her.