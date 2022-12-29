Kim Kardashian Doesn't Rule Out Marriage And More Kids In Her Future
Kim Kardashian has had quite the rollercoaster of relationships. While it may not have been how she pictured her life, the reality star has been married three times.
The SKIMS creator first got married to music producer Damon Thomas when she was just 19 years old in 2000, per US Weekly. However, their relationship was not how she imagined, and in 2003 they divorced. Kardashian continued dating before she settled down with NBA star Kris Humphries in 2011. Humphries and Kardashian had quite a marriage, lasting only 72 days together before she decided to file for divorce. A year after marrying Humphries, Kardashian met Kanye "Ye" West. The two got married in 2014 and welcomed four children together. Fans of the reality star believed this was Kardashian's forever soulmate. However, the couple divorced six years after getting married.
"The Kardashians" star reflected on her past marriages with Gwyneth Paltrow on "The goop Podcast." Kardashian said, "I feel, like honestly, my last marriage was my first real [one] — the first one, I just don't know what was happening." She continued, "The second one, I felt like I wanted to be married so badly because all my friends were at that place and that's where I should have been, and I didn't accept that that just wasn't where I was, and realized that that was okay." Many have criticized the reality star for getting married multiple times, but she remains hopeful that one day she will get married and have more kids.
Kim Kardashian thinks fourth time's the charm
Kim Kardashian has been vocal about wanting to get married again. In a May episode of "The Kardashians," she talked about her desire to get married a fourth time, per E! News. She said, "I believe in love. That's why hopefully there will be just one more wedding for me." Since the episode has aired, it seems the SKIMS creator is hesitant about marriage.
On "The goop Podcast," Gwyneth Paltrow asked Kardashian if she would ever walk down the aisle again. The reality star said, "I don't know." Although she was hesitant, Kardashian realized it's in her nature to get married because she's "such a romantic." She said, "I have this fantasy in my head, like fourth's time's a charm, it's gonna — it's gonna work out." However, as the reality star approaches new relationships, she wants to take her time. Kardashian even suggested not getting married and simply having a "forever partnership." She quickly backtracked her statement and revealed a "forever partnership" is not ideal and that she would most likely want to get married again.
As for kids, because Kardashian wants to know her partner for a while, she thinks having more children is a thing of the past. However, she also has a "never say never" mindset and can't predict the future. She said, "Whatever is meant to be will be." The SKIMS creator simply wants to be single for the next couple of years.