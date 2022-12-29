Kim Kardashian Doesn't Rule Out Marriage And More Kids In Her Future

Kim Kardashian has had quite the rollercoaster of relationships. While it may not have been how she pictured her life, the reality star has been married three times.

The SKIMS creator first got married to music producer Damon Thomas when she was just 19 years old in 2000, per US Weekly. However, their relationship was not how she imagined, and in 2003 they divorced. Kardashian continued dating before she settled down with NBA star Kris Humphries in 2011. Humphries and Kardashian had quite a marriage, lasting only 72 days together before she decided to file for divorce. A year after marrying Humphries, Kardashian met Kanye "Ye" West. The two got married in 2014 and welcomed four children together. Fans of the reality star believed this was Kardashian's forever soulmate. However, the couple divorced six years after getting married.

"The Kardashians" star reflected on her past marriages with Gwyneth Paltrow on "The goop Podcast." Kardashian said, "I feel, like honestly, my last marriage was my first real [one] — the first one, I just don't know what was happening." She continued, "The second one, I felt like I wanted to be married so badly because all my friends were at that place and that's where I should have been, and I didn't accept that that just wasn't where I was, and realized that that was okay." Many have criticized the reality star for getting married multiple times, but she remains hopeful that one day she will get married and have more kids.