Nick Cannon's Family Grows Yet Again As Twelfth Baby Arrives
Nick Cannon's celebrity has almost been outmatched by his infamous virility. On November 11, the "Masked Singer" host and Abby De La Rosa had their third child together, Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon, which tipped the scales for Cannon at baby No. 11. The next day, he posted an intimate photo to Instagram of he and De La Rosa holding their newborn, and heaped praise on the mother in the caption. "Your resilience and strength doesn't go unnoticed. Watching you smile through the world's madness and my constant craziness is so impressive," Nick wrote.
A day before the Beautiful's birth, a report was released that estimated that Nick spends around $3 million a year on child support. "If he is taking home somewhere upward of $5 million a year, you have to look at what it would take to have the children kept in the lifestyle of both parents," Goldie Schon, a family law attorney, told The U.S. Sun on November 10. The "Drumline" star addressed those claims the next day. "I definitely spend a lot more than that on my children annually," Nick said while speaking to The Neighborhood Talk.
Earlier in the year, when he was only a father of eight, Nick spoke about juggling co-parenting responsibilities. "Contrary to popular belief, I'm probably engaged throughout my children's day, more often than the average adult can be," he told Men's Health in June. Nick had since sired several more children, and spoke about the possibility of more.
Is this Nick Cannon's last kid?
Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott welcomed baby girl Halo Marie Cannon into the world on December 14. Scott shared a touching video to Instagram on December 29 to commemorate the birth which featured footage of the delivery. She also added a moving caption that touched on the tragic death of their infant son, and how it added even more emotional heft to Halo's birth, as the loss of one child made the arrival of another that much sweeter. "I will remember the sound of Nick's voice saying 'it's a girl' and the look of everything we've been through flash across his face," the model wrote. The Instagram clip featured raw footage of Scott snuggling the newborn fresh out of the womb, along with Nick snapping a selfie with the pair. "I will remember the sound of her crying out with her first breath and feeling her heartbeat against mine," Scott added.
After the birth of baby No. 11 for Nick, and just before he was set to have a full dozen, the former "Wild N' Out" host was asked if he planned on having more children. "I don't know, man. I have no idea. I think I'm good right now!" he told Billboard on November 18.
Although earlier in the year, Nick hinted that he was nearing the finish line on fathering more kids. "I already went and got my vasectomy consultation," he told E! News's "Daily Pop" in May. "I ain't looking to populate the Earth completely," Nick jokingly added.