Nick Cannon's Family Grows Yet Again As Twelfth Baby Arrives

Nick Cannon's celebrity has almost been outmatched by his infamous virility. On November 11, the "Masked Singer" host and Abby De La Rosa had their third child together, Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon, which tipped the scales for Cannon at baby No. 11. The next day, he posted an intimate photo to Instagram of he and De La Rosa holding their newborn, and heaped praise on the mother in the caption. "Your resilience and strength doesn't go unnoticed. Watching you smile through the world's madness and my constant craziness is so impressive," Nick wrote.

A day before the Beautiful's birth, a report was released that estimated that Nick spends around $3 million a year on child support. "If he is taking home somewhere upward of $5 million a year, you have to look at what it would take to have the children kept in the lifestyle of both parents," Goldie Schon, a family law attorney, told The U.S. Sun on November 10. The "Drumline" star addressed those claims the next day. "I definitely spend a lot more than that on my children annually," Nick said while speaking to The Neighborhood Talk.

Earlier in the year, when he was only a father of eight, Nick spoke about juggling co-parenting responsibilities. "Contrary to popular belief, I'm probably engaged throughout my children's day, more often than the average adult can be," he told Men's Health in June. Nick had since sired several more children, and spoke about the possibility of more.