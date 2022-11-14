Nick Cannon Talks About How Much He Spends Yearly On Child Support

According to Nick Cannon himself, The U.S. Sun's report was severely underestimating how much he coughs up every year for his growing family. While he did not disclose the exact amount, he told "The Neighborhood Talk" that it's more than the $3 million estimate.

"I definitely spend a lot more than [$3 million] on my children annually," he divulged, adding that he never wants his children to experience being part of the country's inefficient child support system. "I don't plan to ever have to participate in the governmental system of child."

Cannon's revelation is probably a clap back to those who continually doubt his parenting abilities. Aside from providing adequate financial support, he shared that he tries his best to be physically present for all his children. "Contrary to popular belief, I'm probably engaged throughout my children's day, more often than the average adult can be," he told Men's Health in June. "If I'm not physically in the same city with my kids, I'm talking to them before they go to school via FaceTime and stuff. And then when I am [in the same city, I'm] driving my kids to school, like, making sure I pick 'em up." And when it comes to the number of his children, he said it's not something that he actually thinks about. "People even often ask, 'Are you gonna have more, you gonna stop?' I'm like, those are questions that I don't, I don't really even sit around and think about," he explained. "I'm just walking in my purpose and trying to be the best father and best provider I could possibly be."