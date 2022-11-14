Nick Cannon Talks About How Much He Spends Yearly On Child Support
Raising a family that consists of 12 kids apparently involves an outrageous amount of money. Just ask Nick Cannon.
On November 10, The U.S. Sun reported just how much "The Masked Singer" host shells out yearly to support his ever-expanding brood. Following confirmation that one of his partners, Abby De La Rosa, is pregnant with his 12th child, family law attorney and legal expert Goldie Schon revealed a ballpark estimate of how much he pays to raise his children. Surprisingly, it's purportedly in the neighborhood of $3 million, taking into account a number of factors, including his annual income. "If he is taking home somewhere upward of $5 million a year, you have to look at what it would take to have the children kept in the lifestyle of both parents... The lifestyle has to be the same with mom as it is with dad."
When Cannon got wind of this speculation, he confirmed that he was indeed spending millions for his children. But the kicker is his expenditure on child support is way beyond what was initially reported.
Nick Cannon claims he spends more than $3 million on his kids
According to Nick Cannon himself, The U.S. Sun's report was severely underestimating how much he coughs up every year for his growing family. While he did not disclose the exact amount, he told "The Neighborhood Talk" that it's more than the $3 million estimate.
"I definitely spend a lot more than [$3 million] on my children annually," he divulged, adding that he never wants his children to experience being part of the country's inefficient child support system. "I don't plan to ever have to participate in the governmental system of child."
Cannon's revelation is probably a clap back to those who continually doubt his parenting abilities. Aside from providing adequate financial support, he shared that he tries his best to be physically present for all his children. "Contrary to popular belief, I'm probably engaged throughout my children's day, more often than the average adult can be," he told Men's Health in June. "If I'm not physically in the same city with my kids, I'm talking to them before they go to school via FaceTime and stuff. And then when I am [in the same city, I'm] driving my kids to school, like, making sure I pick 'em up." And when it comes to the number of his children, he said it's not something that he actually thinks about. "People even often ask, 'Are you gonna have more, you gonna stop?' I'm like, those are questions that I don't, I don't really even sit around and think about," he explained. "I'm just walking in my purpose and trying to be the best father and best provider I could possibly be."