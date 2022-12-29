Kate Hudson Names The Co-Star Whose Kissing Skills Beat Matthew McConaughey
According to "Glass Onion" star Kate Hudson, kissing Matthew McConaughey was not alright, alright, alright. She locked lips with her fellow rom-com maestro in "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days" and "Fool's Gold," and the presence of a bodily fluid made the latter a harrowing experience. "He just had snot all over his face," Hudson recalled on the "Goop" podcast.
In his defense, McConaughey told Yahoo! Entertainment that the conditions they had to film under were not ideal for making out. They were in the ocean, and the scene called for him and Hudson to kiss right after they swam up to the surface and feigned gulping in lungfuls of air. "So many of our ... Kate and I's kisses have been awkward," McConaughey said. "We're still like, hey, can we ever get a kiss where it's just like the temperature's right? The ocean's not wiping us away?" But don't feel too sorry for the "Interstellar" star. When Elizabeth Hurley appeared on "Watch What Happens Live," she rated McConaughey as her best on-screen smooch after playing one of his love interests in "EDtv." It's a good thing she liked the experience, because Hurley recalled, "We did a lot of kissing in it."
So it's likely just McConaughey's runny nose that ruined his chances at being placed higher on Hudson's list of her best on-screen lip-locks. However, even with a non-dripping nasal cavity, he might be incapable of besting her favorite female kissing scene partner.
Kate Hudson's regret about kissing Liv Tyler
Janelle Monáe questioned Kate Hudson about the many co-stars she's kissed over the years for a Vanity Fair lie detector interview. When Hudson revealed that her "Almost Famous" co-star Billy Cudrup was a less aggressive kisser than Matthew McConaughey, she came up with a hilarious way to describe the wet ones that the Texan has planted on her: "like Longhorns." Of Cudrup, she recalled, "It's a more sophisticated version of a kiss. You know, it's like theater. It's like Stansislavski."
But according to Hudson, neither actor can top her "Dr. T & the Women" castmate Liv Tyler. "She has the softest lips of them all," Hudson gushed. She did, however, confess to having a big regret about their lip-lock, revealing that the two kept it chaste instead of full-on making out. If she could do it again, she'd dial up the passion. Tyler feels the same way about the scene. In a 2008 interview with Metro, she explained why they both held back, saying, "We were always so shy about the kissing but in retrospect, we were like: 'We so should have just totally made out and tongued each other.' But we never did, we were just too scared to do it."
While Tyler ranks high on Hudson's list, in a 2014 appearance on "Watch What Happens Live," Hudson said that her best-ever kissing scene was with Heath Ledger, whom she appeared with in the 2002 drama "The Four Feathers."