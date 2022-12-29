Kate Hudson Names The Co-Star Whose Kissing Skills Beat Matthew McConaughey

According to "Glass Onion" star Kate Hudson, kissing Matthew McConaughey was not alright, alright, alright. She locked lips with her fellow rom-com maestro in "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days" and "Fool's Gold," and the presence of a bodily fluid made the latter a harrowing experience. "He just had snot all over his face," Hudson recalled on the "Goop" podcast.

In his defense, McConaughey told Yahoo! Entertainment that the conditions they had to film under were not ideal for making out. They were in the ocean, and the scene called for him and Hudson to kiss right after they swam up to the surface and feigned gulping in lungfuls of air. "So many of our ... Kate and I's kisses have been awkward," McConaughey said. "We're still like, hey, can we ever get a kiss where it's just like the temperature's right? The ocean's not wiping us away?" But don't feel too sorry for the "Interstellar" star. When Elizabeth Hurley appeared on "Watch What Happens Live," she rated McConaughey as her best on-screen smooch after playing one of his love interests in "EDtv." It's a good thing she liked the experience, because Hurley recalled, "We did a lot of kissing in it."

So it's likely just McConaughey's runny nose that ruined his chances at being placed higher on Hudson's list of her best on-screen lip-locks. However, even with a non-dripping nasal cavity, he might be incapable of besting her favorite female kissing scene partner.