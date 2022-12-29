The Tragic Death Of Vivienne Westwood
The family of Vivienne Westwood announced the fashion legend sadly died on December 29, 2022, at the age of 81. Dubbed the "godmother of punk," she broke boundaries by using her clothes to make statements and question the status quo. The world of fashion has lost yet another groundbreaking titan of the industry.
According to the announcement on her brand's Instagram page, the revolutionary designer died "peacefully and surrounded by her family" in South London. "Vivienne continued to do the things she loved, up until the last moment, designing, working on her art, writing her book, and changing the world for the better," the tribute read. "Her innovation and impact over the last 60 years has been immense and will continue into the future."
Westwood had been married to fellow designer Andreas Kronthaler since 1993. "I will continue with Vivienne in my heart," Kronthaler lamented in a statement (via BBC). "We have been working until the end and she has given me plenty of things to get on with." Even in death, the legacy of Westwood's genius will live on through her work.
Vivienne Westwood believed in harmony with the universe
In line with her beliefs, the announcement of Vivienne Westwood's death also highlighted her participation in the religion of Taoism. According to National Geographic, Taoism is an ancient religion originating in China that believers practiced by being in harmony with the energy of the universe, otherwise called Tao. Taoists also believe in spiritual immortality — that the soul joins the universe after death.
"There was never more need for the Tao today," Westwood wrote prior to her death, which was included in her tribute. "Tao gives you a feeling that you belong to the cosmos and gives purpose to your life; it gives you such a sense of identity and strength to know you're living the life you can live and therefore ought to be living: make full use of your character and full use of your life on earth."
The icon's religious beliefs were certainly in line with the kind of footprint she left on the fashion world and the world at large. Westwood also was a staunch environmental activist, serving as an ambassador for Greenpeace and speaking out about climate change.