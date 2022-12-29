The Tragic Death Of Vivienne Westwood

The family of Vivienne Westwood announced the fashion legend sadly died on December 29, 2022, at the age of 81. Dubbed the "godmother of punk," she broke boundaries by using her clothes to make statements and question the status quo. The world of fashion has lost yet another groundbreaking titan of the industry.

According to the announcement on her brand's Instagram page, the revolutionary designer died "peacefully and surrounded by her family" in South London. "Vivienne continued to do the things she loved, up until the last moment, designing, working on her art, writing her book, and changing the world for the better," the tribute read. "Her innovation and impact over the last 60 years has been immense and will continue into the future."

Westwood had been married to fellow designer Andreas Kronthaler since 1993. "I will continue with Vivienne in my heart," Kronthaler lamented in a statement (via BBC). "We have been working until the end and she has given me plenty of things to get on with." Even in death, the legacy of Westwood's genius will live on through her work.