The Tragic Death Of Famed Fashion Designer Thierry Mugler
The fashion world endured another blow in 2022 when Marie Claire Australia reported that legendary French designer Thierry Mugler died at age 73, just one week after fashion journalist André Leon Talley. Manfred Thierry Mugler became famous for the fashion house founded in the 1970s. Mugler's hyperfeminine and avant-garde designs continue to influence the industry. The French fashion icon retired in 2003 but came out of retirement to create Kim Kardashian's famous "wet look" dress for the Met Gala in 2019.
Even though he retired 18 years ago, Mugler's designs are only getting more popular. Just days before his death, Teen Vogue reported that the beloved designer was one of the top brands coveted by Generation Z. Vintage Thierry Mugler items had a 70% gain in resale value over the last year and were worn on the red carpet by Cardi B and Kim Kardashian. The outpouring of grief over Mugler's death, especially so soon after Talley, was evident on social media. One fan tweeted: "How are we really losing André Leon Talley and Thierry Mugler less than a week apart?" Here's what others are saying about Mugler's death.
Tributes pour in as the fashion world mourns Thierry Mugler
As the fashion world mourns the death of French designer Thierry Mugler, the Mugler brand posted a black image on Instagram to announce the iconic designer's death. The post read: "We are devastated to announce the passing of Mr Manfred Thierry Mugler on Sunday January 23rd, 2022. May his soul Rest In Peace." There has been no statement from Mugler's Creative Director Casey Cadwallader, and no cause of death has been disclosed.
Many see Mugler as one of the greatest couturiers in fashion history. One admirer of the French designer tweeted: "His impact on fashion cannot be overstated. His collections often had more than fifty looks, but all of them were individually resplendent and could've been the closing look for any other collection by any other designer. RIP Manfred Thierry Mugler." Another devoted fan tweeted: "RIP Manfred Thierry Mugler literally among the best to ever do it the best showman in fashion was never not in awe at the way you could turn such extravagant fantasies into reality this is such a huge loss." And there will surely be many more tributes about the beloved designer to follow, as the fashion industry deals with losing one of its most creative minds.