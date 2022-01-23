The Tragic Death Of Famed Fashion Designer Thierry Mugler

The fashion world endured another blow in 2022 when Marie Claire Australia reported that legendary French designer Thierry Mugler died at age 73, just one week after fashion journalist André Leon Talley. Manfred Thierry Mugler became famous for the fashion house founded in the 1970s. Mugler's hyperfeminine and avant-garde designs continue to influence the industry. The French fashion icon retired in 2003 but came out of retirement to create Kim Kardashian's famous "wet look" dress for the Met Gala in 2019.

Even though he retired 18 years ago, Mugler's designs are only getting more popular. Just days before his death, Teen Vogue reported that the beloved designer was one of the top brands coveted by Generation Z. Vintage Thierry Mugler items had a 70% gain in resale value over the last year and were worn on the red carpet by Cardi B and Kim Kardashian. The outpouring of grief over Mugler's death, especially so soon after Talley, was evident on social media. One fan tweeted: "How are we really losing André Leon Talley and Thierry Mugler less than a week apart?" Here's what others are saying about Mugler's death.