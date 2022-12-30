Nicki Swift Asks: Who Is Your Least Favorite Real Housewife Of Miami? - Exclusive Survey

"The Real Housewives of Miami" first aired in 2011 and ran for three seasons before going on a years-long hiatus due to diminishing ratings, per Distractify. Despite the drop in viewers, many fans loved the franchise and wanted it back on the air. After eight years, "RHOM" returned in 2021 on Peacock, with many of the original cast members also returning.

Larsa Pippen, Lisa Hochstein, and Alexia Echevarria (now Nepola) returned as full cast members, with Marysol Patton and Adriana de Moura as "friends." New faces Guerdy Abraira, Nicole Martin, and Julia Lemigova joined the cast, with Kiki Barth rounding out the group as a "friend of."

With so much time that had passed between Seasons 3 and 4, much of the lives of the original cast members were different. Pippen was no longer married to NBA star Scottie Pippen, and Lisa Hochstein and her husband Lenny Hochstein were parents of two children. Viewers also got to know the new cast members and some were more liked than others. In an exclusive survey, Nicki Swift asked fans who their least favorite "RHOM" star is, and the answers may surprise you.