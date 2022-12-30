Nicki Swift Asks: Who Is Your Least Favorite Real Housewife Of Miami? - Exclusive Survey
"The Real Housewives of Miami" first aired in 2011 and ran for three seasons before going on a years-long hiatus due to diminishing ratings, per Distractify. Despite the drop in viewers, many fans loved the franchise and wanted it back on the air. After eight years, "RHOM" returned in 2021 on Peacock, with many of the original cast members also returning.
Larsa Pippen, Lisa Hochstein, and Alexia Echevarria (now Nepola) returned as full cast members, with Marysol Patton and Adriana de Moura as "friends." New faces Guerdy Abraira, Nicole Martin, and Julia Lemigova joined the cast, with Kiki Barth rounding out the group as a "friend of."
With so much time that had passed between Seasons 3 and 4, much of the lives of the original cast members were different. Pippen was no longer married to NBA star Scottie Pippen, and Lisa Hochstein and her husband Lenny Hochstein were parents of two children. Viewers also got to know the new cast members and some were more liked than others. In an exclusive survey, Nicki Swift asked fans who their least favorite "RHOM" star is, and the answers may surprise you.
Real Housewives of Miami fans are not feeling Larsa Pippen
Season 4 of "The Real Housewives of Miami" found Larsa Pippen a brand new woman. Not only was she freshly divorced from her ex-husband Scottie Pippen, but she also sported a completely new look. While Pippen tried not to rock the boat too much in earlier seasons, she was not afraid of drama in Seasons 4 and 5. Perhaps this is why 125 out of over 580 viewers voted her as their least favorite "RHOM" star.
The next housewife that fans aren't too fond of is newcomer Guerdy Abraira with 117 votes. The event planner caused waves within the group when she was not so happy about being asked to plan fellow castmate Alexia Nepola's wedding. Cuban native Nepola and Nicole Martin tied with 95 votes each, while Lisa Hochstein received 84 votes. "RHOM" fans have rallied behind Hochstein after watching her go through a very public and bitter divorce with Lenny Hochstein, per Newsweek. Despite the fans' sympathy, Julia Lemigova seems to be the "RHOM" favorite, as she received only 66 votes. It doesn't hurt that she's married to one of America's favorite tennis players, Martina Navratilova!