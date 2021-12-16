The Truth About The First Ever Lesbian Couple On Real Housewives
After 8 years of staying off the air, "Real Housewives of Miami" is finally set to return to your television screens, and it's bringing some exciting stuff to the table. In case you haven't heard, familiar faces like Alexia Echevarria, Lisa Hochstein, and Larsa Pippen will welcome you back, but you'll also be introduced to new personalities, including Julia Lemigova, the franchise's first LGBTQ+ housewife. She's a former beauty queen who once represented Miss USSR in Miss Universe, per Bravo TV.
While "Real Housewives of Orange County" star Braunwyn Windham-Burke did recently come out as lesbian, Julia is the first to be out and proud right from the start. She's currently married to former tennis legend Martina Navratilova, who was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame.
Julia shared how excited they are to be part of the show. She said that Martina couldn't believe it at first, but eventually came on board when she found out how much Julia wanted in. "She's very sweet. She's very supportive of me and that's what makes us a really strong couple," Julia dished to E! News. "We have a lot of sense of humor and even something unusual like me wanting to be on the show — normally I'm a more private person — she just thought it would make me happy and said, 'Go for it girl.'"
Julia Lemigova and Martina Navratilova have been together since 2008
New "Real Housewives of Miami" stars Julia Lemigova and Martina Navratilova have been together for a little over a decade now. Julia said that they first met each other in 2000, but life had other plans for them at the time. They reconnected again 8 years later after seeing each other at a tennis tournament.
"I already had my two little daughters and I asked Martina 'would you like to have a breakfast?' eight years later and she said 'I sure would,'" Julia told E! News. "So we have a breakfast and then the next day we had another breakfast and the third day we had another breakfast and we never separated since. We've been together now since 2008."
Together, Julia and Martina will be the "Real Housewives" franchise's first same-sex couple. Julia, who is close friends with "RHOM" star Adriana de Moura, is ecstatic that she is exploring something out of her wheelhouse. "My dear friend Adriana introduced me to the group and I'm so glad she did," Julia added. "I couldn't believe it at first that I'm actually going to be doing something like that and when it became real it was just this overwhelming, exciting, happy feeling to emerge myself in a completely new adventure and universe." We can't wait to watch!