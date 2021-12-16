The Truth About The First Ever Lesbian Couple On Real Housewives

New "Real Housewives of Miami" stars Julia Lemigova and Martina Navratilova have been together for a little over a decade now. Julia said that they first met each other in 2000, but life had other plans for them at the time. They reconnected again 8 years later after seeing each other at a tennis tournament.

"I already had my two little daughters and I asked Martina 'would you like to have a breakfast?' eight years later and she said 'I sure would,'" Julia told E! News. "So we have a breakfast and then the next day we had another breakfast and the third day we had another breakfast and we never separated since. We've been together now since 2008."

Together, Julia and Martina will be the "Real Housewives" franchise's first same-sex couple. Julia, who is close friends with "RHOM" star Adriana de Moura, is ecstatic that she is exploring something out of her wheelhouse. "My dear friend Adriana introduced me to the group and I'm so glad she did," Julia added. "I couldn't believe it at first that I'm actually going to be doing something like that and when it became real it was just this overwhelming, exciting, happy feeling to emerge myself in a completely new adventure and universe." We can't wait to watch!