Kirstie Alley's Death Certificate Uncovers Key New Detail

New details surrounding the tragic death of actor Kirstie Alley have emerged. Following her death on December 5, Alley's children True and Lillie Parker confirmed the devastating news in a statement to People. "We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered," they announced. "She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead."

Soon after the announcement, tributes began to pour in from fans as well as some of Alley's Hollywood colleagues. "Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I've ever had. I love you Kirstie," John Travolta wrote on his Instagram. "I know we will see each other again." In a statement to Entertainment Weekly, "Cheers" actor Ted Danson lauded his former co-star for her incredible acting talent both on their show together all of her other projects. "I am so sad and so grateful for all the times she made me laugh. I send my love to her children. As they well know, their mother had a heart of gold. I will miss her," he added.

But while friends and family continue to mourn the loss of a loved one, more details about Alley's death have been released.