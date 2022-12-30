Kirstie Alley's Death Certificate Uncovers Key New Detail
New details surrounding the tragic death of actor Kirstie Alley have emerged. Following her death on December 5, Alley's children True and Lillie Parker confirmed the devastating news in a statement to People. "We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered," they announced. "She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead."
Soon after the announcement, tributes began to pour in from fans as well as some of Alley's Hollywood colleagues. "Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I've ever had. I love you Kirstie," John Travolta wrote on his Instagram. "I know we will see each other again." In a statement to Entertainment Weekly, "Cheers" actor Ted Danson lauded his former co-star for her incredible acting talent both on their show together all of her other projects. "I am so sad and so grateful for all the times she made me laugh. I send my love to her children. As they well know, their mother had a heart of gold. I will miss her," he added.
But while friends and family continue to mourn the loss of a loved one, more details about Alley's death have been released.
Kirstie Alley was cremated
According to a death certificate obtained by Us Weekly, Kirstie Alley has been cremated. The document also lists the actor's place of death as her Florida home. The new piece of information about Alley's death comes a few weeks after it was revealed that the "Toothless" star died from colon cancer — a diagnosis which People reports was made only shortly before her death.
According to the statement released by her children, prior to her death, Alley was receiving care at Moffitt Cancer Center in Florida. "We are grateful to the incredible team of doctors and nurses at Moffitt Cancer Center for their care," True and Lillie Parker wrote.
Per People, Alley, most famous for her role as Rebecca Howe in 1982's "Cheers," adopted son True in 1992 with her then-husband Parker Stevenson. In 1994, the pair adopted their second child together, Lillie. Despite divorcing in 1997 however, Alley and Stevenson seemingly had a cordial relationship up until her death. "Dear Kirstie, I am so grateful for our years together, and for the two incredibly beautiful children and now grandchildren that we have," Stevenson wrote in his tribute. "You will be missed. With love, Parker."