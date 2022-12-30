Paris Hilton Nods To Taylor Swift In Her Latest Music Release

Paris Hilton latest music release takes a page out of Taylor Swift's songbook. When it comes to pop culture icons, Paris takes the cake as one of the most influential figures in the industry. As the daughter of hotel tycoon Richard Hilton and "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Kathy Hilton, the businesswoman was thrust into the spotlight in her early 20s. With her rich girl background and hilarious personality, Paris captivated the media with her wild night outs, her popular reality TV show with Nicole Richie, and her shocking run-ins with the law. Who could forget the viral video of Kathy taking the renowned heiress to jail in 2007, after all?

However, one of Paris' most popular career achievements — which has always left fans wanting more — was her stint as a bonafide pop star. In June 2006, the "House of Wax" actor released her first (and only) album, titled "Paris," which featured her iconic single "Stars Are Blind." While the album received mixed reviews from critics at the time, in recent years, the record has become a cult classic among pop music enthusiasts. Now, 17 years after her music debut, Paris released a new version of "Stars Are Blind" as a way "to close out 2022," per USA Today. While fans have been eating up her recent offering, some have noticed that the song's title is similar to Swift's past music releases.