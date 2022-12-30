Paris Hilton Nods To Taylor Swift In Her Latest Music Release
Paris Hilton latest music release takes a page out of Taylor Swift's songbook. When it comes to pop culture icons, Paris takes the cake as one of the most influential figures in the industry. As the daughter of hotel tycoon Richard Hilton and "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Kathy Hilton, the businesswoman was thrust into the spotlight in her early 20s. With her rich girl background and hilarious personality, Paris captivated the media with her wild night outs, her popular reality TV show with Nicole Richie, and her shocking run-ins with the law. Who could forget the viral video of Kathy taking the renowned heiress to jail in 2007, after all?
However, one of Paris' most popular career achievements — which has always left fans wanting more — was her stint as a bonafide pop star. In June 2006, the "House of Wax" actor released her first (and only) album, titled "Paris," which featured her iconic single "Stars Are Blind." While the album received mixed reviews from critics at the time, in recent years, the record has become a cult classic among pop music enthusiasts. Now, 17 years after her music debut, Paris released a new version of "Stars Are Blind" as a way "to close out 2022," per USA Today. While fans have been eating up her recent offering, some have noticed that the song's title is similar to Swift's past music releases.
Paris Hilton's recent music release has a Taylor Swift Easter egg
On December 30, Paris Hilton blessed the ears of pop music enthusiasts when she released a brand new version of her hit single, "Stars Are Blind (Paris' Version)." While fans have been gagging over the re-released track, some have noticed that the hotel heiress took a page out of Taylor Swift's book by adding "Paris' Version." Since 2021, the "Love Story" singer has been re-recording her hit albums as a means to gain control of her masters, per The Week. Due to her original albums still being made available for sale and on streaming services, the beloved pop star has added "Taylor's Version" to the titles of her revamped records and singles.
Shortly after Hilton released the updated version of "Stars Are Blind," Swifties flocked to Twitter to express their feelings over the Swift Easter egg. One fan wrote, "'Paris' version' Taylor's impact is insane." Another person tweeted, "I hope more artists make their own Taylor's Version." While the recent fan claims have yet to be confirmed by Hilton, the businesswoman has shown love for Swift in the past. In 2016, the "Paris in Love" star uploaded a video to Snapchat that featured her singing "Shake It Off."