Inside The Tense History Between Barbara Walters And Brooke Shields

Barbara Walters died on December 30, 2022 at the age of 93, according to People. She died at her home in New York City and her rep Cindi Berger gave the details. "Barbara Walters passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones," Berger told People. "She lived a big life. She lived her life with no regrets. She was a trailblazer not only for female journalists, but for all women."

Walters was indeed a trailblazer. She created the talk show "The View," though Walters later decided to leave "The View" on her own terms. When fans were asked in an exclusive Nicki Swift survey which "View" host they'd like to see return, it was a tie between Walters and Meredith Vieira. Obviously, no one could get enough of Walters on screen.

But not every experience with Walters was a delight. She was a talented journalist and wasn't afraid of asking tough questions, but some felt like Walters' questions were inappropriate. Brooke Shields would certainly agree with this, and has spoken out about her bad experience with Walters. Here's a look inside Shields' tense relationship with the legendary journalist.