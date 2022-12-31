What We Know About Barbara Walters' Complicated Relationship With Her Sister, Jackie

Barbara Walters has died at age 93. The TV journalist, known for her work on "20/20", "The View," and a number of prominent celebrity interviews, was surrounded by loved ones in her home when she passed, according to a statement from spokesperson Cindi Berger, per CNN.

Much of Walters' life was documented in her memoir, "Audition," which chronicled her troubled childhood and subsequent rise to one of the world's most legendary broadcast journalists. In an interview with ABC News, Joyce Ashley, a psychoanalyst and one of Walters' childhood friends, shared, "[Walters] always had the specter of having to take care of this family ... Her father was rather mysterious. Her mother was under a great deal of tension because her sister probably had a birth injury of some kind."

Walters' older sister was named Jackie. "My sister was three and a half years older, but from the time she was born, they knew there was something wrong," Walters explained of her sister's disability, per ABC News. Walters' sister's condition put a strain on the star's childhood, which she was later able to open up about.