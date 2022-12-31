Inside The Last Years Of Barbara Walters' Life

On December 30, the journalism industry lost a legend. Barbara Walters, the broadcast journalist who was famous for being unrelenting with how she interviewed notable politicians, celebrities, and personalities, died at the age of 93.

"So often we toss around the words – icon, legend, trailblazer – but Barbara Walters was all of these – and perhaps above all else, Barbara Walters was brave. She paved the way for so many – we learned from her – and remain in awe of her to this day. RIP, Barbara," David Muir, anchor of "ABC World News Tonight," wrote on Instagram. Oprah Winfrey, who has looked up to Walters her entire life, said she would not be who she is today if it weren't for her role model. "Without Barbara Walters there wouldn't have been me — nor any other woman you see on evening, morning, and daily news," she penned in a post. "She was indeed a Trailblazer... Grateful to have known her. Grateful to have followed in her Light."

Walters was indeed everywhere in her heyday, having been a core part of popular programs, most notably "Today," "20/20," and "ABC Evening News," and, of course, "The View," which she helped create. But in her final years, Walters was rarely seen in public. Her final public appearance was in 2016, when she attended the opening night of "The Father" at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre in New York City, per Page Six. As it turns out, it may be largely because of the illness she struggled with.