Alec Baldwin Set To Welcome His First Grandchild In 2023

Alec Baldwin is one Hollywood's most prolific parents, although his brood of eight still can't compete with Nick Cannon's dozen, per Today. The "30 Rock" star shares the majority of his offspring with one woman: his wife of 10 years, yogi Hilaria Baldwin. The couple surprisingly doesn't seem all that overwhelmed by their large family of young children, but is Alec prepared to be a grandfather?

In July, Alec shared an Instagram video of Hilaria handing out bottles to two of their youngest children, Eduardo Pao Lucas and Maria Lucia Victoria. "People comment about how many children we have and ask why. This is why," he wrote. "The thing in this life that matters most to me are these people." Two months later, Hilaria took to Instagram to introduce their seventh child, a baby girl named Ilaria Catalina Irena, to the world. In addition to the three already mentioned, the couple's children include Rafael Thomas, Leonardo Ángel Charles, and Romeo Alejandro David, per People.

Alec also has one adult child, Ireland Baldwin, whose mother is his ex-wife, Kim Basinger. In a since-deleted Instagram post, Ireland revealed that people frequently ask her to weigh in on her dad's decision to have so many children. "I think a lot of people assume my take on this, well here it is for free — it's none of my business," she wrote (via E!). Now, she's going to have a child of her own for people to pester her with questions about.