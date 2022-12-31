Alec Baldwin Set To Welcome His First Grandchild In 2023
Alec Baldwin is one Hollywood's most prolific parents, although his brood of eight still can't compete with Nick Cannon's dozen, per Today. The "30 Rock" star shares the majority of his offspring with one woman: his wife of 10 years, yogi Hilaria Baldwin. The couple surprisingly doesn't seem all that overwhelmed by their large family of young children, but is Alec prepared to be a grandfather?
In July, Alec shared an Instagram video of Hilaria handing out bottles to two of their youngest children, Eduardo Pao Lucas and Maria Lucia Victoria. "People comment about how many children we have and ask why. This is why," he wrote. "The thing in this life that matters most to me are these people." Two months later, Hilaria took to Instagram to introduce their seventh child, a baby girl named Ilaria Catalina Irena, to the world. In addition to the three already mentioned, the couple's children include Rafael Thomas, Leonardo Ángel Charles, and Romeo Alejandro David, per People.
Alec also has one adult child, Ireland Baldwin, whose mother is his ex-wife, Kim Basinger. In a since-deleted Instagram post, Ireland revealed that people frequently ask her to weigh in on her dad's decision to have so many children. "I think a lot of people assume my take on this, well here it is for free — it's none of my business," she wrote (via E!). Now, she's going to have a child of her own for people to pester her with questions about.
Ireland Baldwin and her boyfriend RAC are expecting their first child
Ireland Baldwin ended 2022 on a high note, sharing what will most likely be the year's final celebrity pregnancy announcement. On December 31, she posted a picture of a sonogram on Instagram and captioned it, "Happy New Year." She also tagged her boyfriend, Portuguese-American musician André Allen Anjos, aka RAC.
According to Page Six, Ireland and her beau started dating around July 2021. A month later, RAC accompanied Ireland when she jetted off to Alec Baldwin's East Hampton estate to spend some time with her dad, stepmom, and half-siblings. In response to a since-deleted photo of Ireland and her little sister Carmen taken during the trip, Kim Basinger wrote, "You know how to get it done and she will learn from you" (via the Daily Mail). So it sounds like "The Natural" star would agree that Ireland will be a natural when it comes to parenting.
Per Riff magazine, RAC has released three albums, and his remix of Bob Moses' "Tearing Me Up" won a Grammy in 2017. But on TikTok, Ireland said that her beau is ready to try out a new career. "We are opening up a café, wine bar, and a boutique. And we are starting a brand together," she revealed, adding that she's also been writing screenplays. So hopefully her dad is willing to babysit every now and then — one more can't make that much of a difference, right?