Celine Dion Fans Express Outrage Over Rolling Stone Snub
Celine Dion has been a musical icon for decades. The Canadian star got her break at age 12, when her siblings sent a tape of hers to manager René Angelil. When Dion sang for him in person, he was moved to tears. "While I was singing he started to cry," she told People in 1994. "I knew then I had done a good job." She went on to marry Angelil, and the couple became a musical powerhouse; there was nothing they couldn't achieve and Dion became a legend and has remained one ever since.
While she has maintained her spot as one of the greatest singers of all time, Dion shared some heartbreaking health issues in 2022. In April, Dion had to postpone her tour in Europe and in December, she announced on Instagram that she has a rare neurological disorder called stiff-person syndrome. The news was devastating for both Dion and her millions of devoted fans.
A few weeks later, on January 2, 2023, Rolling Stone released its list of the 200 greatest singers of all time, dropping the link on Twitter. The outlet expected pushback, because in the article, they wrote: "Before you start scrolling (and commenting), keep in mind that this is the Greatest Singers list, not the Greatest Voices List. Talent is impressive; genius is transcendent." While this might be an attempt at peace, people are irate that Dion's nowhere on the list.
Hey, Rolling Stone! Where's Celine Dion?
Celine Dion was glaringly omitted from Rolling Stone's 2023 list, "The 200 Greatest Singers of All Time." While there were lots of mixed opinions, the common theme was shock that Dion didn't make the cut and Twitter got into a frenzy about it. "Useless list!!!!! One of the biggest singers [of] our time is not included, the one and only: CELINE DION ... shame on you !!!" someone wrote. "I'm genuinely asking why Celine Dion is not on this list?" another questioned. "Sorry? Where is Queen Céline? Shame on you," someone else said.
Several readers were upset by the fact that some who made the list — like BTS's Jung Kook, SZA, and Billie Eilish — are seemingly too young and new in their careers to qualify as legends, taking up space from those who are established artists. "A genuinely pathetic list that has lightweights like Burna Boy, Brandy, Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, SZA, etc, but not Tony Bennett, Celine Dion, Nat King Cole etc...Did you have a bunch of 14 year olds come up with this list? Is this a list of the last six months? Just pathetic," someone added on Twitter. It might sound harsh, but many people agreed.
While Dion was snubbed by Rolling Stone, the running theme of the comments was praise for her talent, so in a way, she topped everyone. At the very least, she received way more attention than those who actually made Rolling Stone's top 200 list.