Celine Dion Fans Express Outrage Over Rolling Stone Snub

Celine Dion has been a musical icon for decades. The Canadian star got her break at age 12, when her siblings sent a tape of hers to manager René Angelil. When Dion sang for him in person, he was moved to tears. "While I was singing he started to cry," she told People in 1994. "I knew then I had done a good job." She went on to marry Angelil, and the couple became a musical powerhouse; there was nothing they couldn't achieve and Dion became a legend and has remained one ever since.

While she has maintained her spot as one of the greatest singers of all time, Dion shared some heartbreaking health issues in 2022. In April, Dion had to postpone her tour in Europe and in December, she announced on Instagram that she has a rare neurological disorder called stiff-person syndrome. The news was devastating for both Dion and her millions of devoted fans.

A few weeks later, on January 2, 2023, Rolling Stone released its list of the 200 greatest singers of all time, dropping the link on Twitter. The outlet expected pushback, because in the article, they wrote: "Before you start scrolling (and commenting), keep in mind that this is the Greatest Singers list, not the Greatest Voices List. Talent is impressive; genius is transcendent." While this might be an attempt at peace, people are irate that Dion's nowhere on the list.