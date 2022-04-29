Céline Dion Reveals More Troubling News About Her Health

To know Céline Dion is to love her. There's no doubt that the singer is one of the most popular stars in the industry, and she's known for hit songs like "My Heart Will Go On," "I'm Alive," and "Because You Loved Me." To all of which we've sung along. To go with her smooth vocals, Dion also has a quirky personality that makes her all the more relatable. We mean, have you seen her episode of "Carpool Karaoke" with James Corden?

There's no doubt that Dion has a massive fan base who came from all over the globe to see her perform at her residency in Las Vegas. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Dion's stint in Vegas for her shows "A New Day," which ran from 2003 to 2007, and "Celine," which ran from 2011 to 2019, was lucrative, earning her $681 million in ticket sales. Holy cow!

After her residency ended, Dion didn't stay out of the spotlight for too long. In 2019, the songstress announced her Courage World Tour, marking her first global tour in a decade, per Billboard. "It's not gonna be the Las Vegas show. It's gonna be the songs that I hope that you want to hear. The songs that you used to hear me sing," she said of her first endeavor after Vegas. "I would like for this tour to be the most spectacular tour." Sadly, the tour has not gone on as anticipated, and the pandemic and an illness are to blame.