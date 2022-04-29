Céline Dion Reveals More Troubling News About Her Health
To know Céline Dion is to love her. There's no doubt that the singer is one of the most popular stars in the industry, and she's known for hit songs like "My Heart Will Go On," "I'm Alive," and "Because You Loved Me." To all of which we've sung along. To go with her smooth vocals, Dion also has a quirky personality that makes her all the more relatable. We mean, have you seen her episode of "Carpool Karaoke" with James Corden?
There's no doubt that Dion has a massive fan base who came from all over the globe to see her perform at her residency in Las Vegas. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Dion's stint in Vegas for her shows "A New Day," which ran from 2003 to 2007, and "Celine," which ran from 2011 to 2019, was lucrative, earning her $681 million in ticket sales. Holy cow!
After her residency ended, Dion didn't stay out of the spotlight for too long. In 2019, the songstress announced her Courage World Tour, marking her first global tour in a decade, per Billboard. "It's not gonna be the Las Vegas show. It's gonna be the songs that I hope that you want to hear. The songs that you used to hear me sing," she said of her first endeavor after Vegas. "I would like for this tour to be the most spectacular tour." Sadly, the tour has not gone on as anticipated, and the pandemic and an illness are to blame.
Céline Dion postpones her tour ... again
Céline Dion is forced to reschedule another tour, and somehow, we hope our hearts can still go on. The singer took to Instagram on April 29, sharing a 3-minute-long video that explained why she would need to make some changes to her tour schedule. "I'm so sorry we have to change our tour plans for Europe one more time; first we had to move the shows because of the pandemic, now it's my health issues causing us to postpone the shows," she wrote in the caption, citing spasms as the reason she needed to postpone. Dion added that she didn't want to perform in any shows unless she was "in top shape." She also expressed her desire to be able to give "100%," stating she's trying her "very best."
Dion directed fans to a link in her bio for additional information on the postponements. According to her website, her rescheduled shows kick off in Germany in February 2023. Sadly, the Germany show (and several others) have already been postponed three times, dating back to 2020. In January 2022, Dion informed fans that she would have to cancel the North American leg of her tour for the same reason. "I was really hoping that I'd be good to go by now, but I suppose I just have to be more patient and follow the regimen that my doctors are prescribing," she said in a statement, per USA Today.
We wish Dion nothing but the best in her recovery!