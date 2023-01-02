Martina Navratilova, Tennis Champ And Wife Of RHOM's Julia Lemigova, Announces Serious Health Diagnosis

Tennis superstar Martina Navratilova has an unexpected link to "The Real Housewives of Miami" through her wife, the former Miss USSR, Julia Lemigova. Their relationship has certainly earned Navratilova a spot on the list of famous athletes with incredibly gorgeous wives and we're not entirely sure who's luckier in that relationship. The duo set their own record as the first-ever lesbian couple of the "Real Housewives" franchise and the two are now a beloved fixture on the series. In fact, when Nicki Swift surveyed fans about their least favorite Miami housewife (it's Larsa Pippen, btw), it turned out that Lemigova was everyone's favorite.

While our former beauty queen is open about her relationship now, this wasn't always the case. Lemigova admitted to Page Six in February 2022 that she struggled with being open about her sexuality during the early years of dating Navratilova. "We never talked about gay relationships in Russia," she said. Lemigova looked back on how this must have felt for her now-wife. "I must have hurt Martina so much because she's a pioneer of LGBTQ liberation and being herself," Lemigova explained. "When she tried to hold my hand, I would say, 'Darling, we cannot do this. We're in Paris. What if somebody sees us, the neighbors?'"

That all seems to be water under the bridge now and the couple appear to be as solid as ever, which is extra helpful since Navratilova is facing a new health crisis.