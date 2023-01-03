The Tragic Death Of Rally Driver Ken Block
Ken Block, DC Shoes co-founder and driving extraordinaire who has made a massive impact in the rally racing space, has died. He was only 55 years old, per Yahoo!.
On January 2nd, his death was announced on Instagram by his automotive lifestyle brand Hoonigan Industries. "It's with our deepest regrets that we can confirm that Ken Block passed away in a snowmobile accident today," the announcement revealed. "Ken was a visionary, a pioneer, and an icon. And most importantly, a father and husband. He will be incredibly missed."
Per the official statement of the Wasatch County Sheriff's Office in Utah, Block was alone at the time of the fatal accident, although he was part of a riding group. "[Block] was riding a snowmobile on a steep slope when the snowmobile upended, landing on top of him. He was pronounced deceased at the scene from injuries sustained in the accident," the statement shared. They also noted that the official cause of Block's death is yet to be determined.
Ken Block's fans and friends in the industry pay tribute
Ken Block was a force to be reckoned with in motorsports. Per ESPN, the pro racer clinched five X Games medals in RallyCross in his career. Yahoo! Sports also noted that he racked up 16 wins in 60 Rally America events between 2005 and 2014 and became one of the only Americans to score in the World Rally Championship. He was also known for his viral motorsports videos on YouTube, which garnered millions of views across the web.
"Ken was a legend in his ability to take a vision and make it a reality. He created an industry," Block's RallyCross teammate Steve Arpin told ESPN. "But if you were lucky enough to know him, that's where the best parts of Ken surfaced. He was everything this world needs more of, and just happened to do a lot of really cool stuff on the side." Meanwhile, his Formula Drift family described him as an "individual who had a greater impact on car culture, and more importantly, was always a shining example of how we should treat one another."
Fans made sure to pay tribute as well, with one commenting on Instagram, "Heroes are remembered, but legends never die. Kblock was legend status because he steered an entire culture of people with his brand, his team, and his ideas." Another wrote, "You changed motorsports and inspired generations. Thank you Ken Block."