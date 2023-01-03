The Tragic Death Of Rally Driver Ken Block

Ken Block, DC Shoes co-founder and driving extraordinaire who has made a massive impact in the rally racing space, has died. He was only 55 years old, per Yahoo!.

On January 2nd, his death was announced on Instagram by his automotive lifestyle brand Hoonigan Industries. "It's with our deepest regrets that we can confirm that Ken Block passed away in a snowmobile accident today," the announcement revealed. "Ken was a visionary, a pioneer, and an icon. And most importantly, a father and husband. He will be incredibly missed."

Per the official statement of the Wasatch County Sheriff's Office in Utah, Block was alone at the time of the fatal accident, although he was part of a riding group. "[Block] was riding a snowmobile on a steep slope when the snowmobile upended, landing on top of him. He was pronounced deceased at the scene from injuries sustained in the accident," the statement shared. They also noted that the official cause of Block's death is yet to be determined.