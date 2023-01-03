James Corden Explains His True Motive Behind Leaving The Late Late Show

​​​​James Corden was the long-running host of "The Late Late Show" since he took over for Craig Ferguson in 2015, per People. At the time, he stated, "I can't describe how thrilled and honored I am to be taking over from the brilliant Craig Ferguson. To be asked to host such a prestigious show on America's No. 1 network is hugely exciting. I can't wait to get started, and will do my very best to make a show America will enjoy."

On April 28, 2022, Corden announced on his show that he had signed a contract for one more year but was leaving thereafter. "When I started this journey, it was always going to be just that. It was going to be a journey — an adventure. I never saw it as my final destination, you know? And I never want this show to overstay its welcome in any way." he told the audience. The host went on to say that he believes that the timing of the following year would be good for him to "see what else might be out there." However, Corden choked up when he told his fans that leaving the show was the "hardest decision" he has ever had to make, and he later revealed the true reason for stepping down.