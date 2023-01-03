James Corden Explains His True Motive Behind Leaving The Late Late Show
James Corden was the long-running host of "The Late Late Show" since he took over for Craig Ferguson in 2015, per People. At the time, he stated, "I can't describe how thrilled and honored I am to be taking over from the brilliant Craig Ferguson. To be asked to host such a prestigious show on America's No. 1 network is hugely exciting. I can't wait to get started, and will do my very best to make a show America will enjoy."
On April 28, 2022, Corden announced on his show that he had signed a contract for one more year but was leaving thereafter. "When I started this journey, it was always going to be just that. It was going to be a journey — an adventure. I never saw it as my final destination, you know? And I never want this show to overstay its welcome in any way." he told the audience. The host went on to say that he believes that the timing of the following year would be good for him to "see what else might be out there." However, Corden choked up when he told his fans that leaving the show was the "hardest decision" he has ever had to make, and he later revealed the true reason for stepping down.
James Corden is putting his family first
During a January 2 appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show," James Corden opened up about his decision to leave "The Late Late Show." He shared that while initially it was a difficult choice, it "became a very easy decision." The host recounted shooting the show "Mammals" two years ago and his son, who was 10 years old at the time, was disappointed that his father had to work on a Sunday. "I said, 'I know buddy, but the schedule is just all over the place.' ... And his face just kind of dropped," Corden told Drew Barrymore.
He then recalled calling his wife from his car and telling her, "I've realized the best-case scenario ... We have six more summers where Max is like, even remotely wants to be around us, and I cannot waste another one." He went on to say that his work can't "be at the expense" of his family and that while he will be devastated at leaving the show, he knows it's the right thing to do.
A few months prior, Corden told People that he was "worried about being too emotional" on the last day of his stint. As for his favorite part of being the host of "The Late Late Show," he shared, "It's about soaking up the people and the friendships that I've made. That's the thing which I'll carry with me forever."