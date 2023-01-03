TLC Star Chilli And Matthew Lawrence's Friendship Has Turned Romantic

Matthew Lawrence seems to be moving on from 2022's divorce drama with ex Cheryl Burke. The actor and "Dancing with the Stars" pro finalized their divorce last September after three years of marriage, per the Los Angeles Times. Citing "irreconcilable differences," Burke first filed for divorce in February 2022, noting that they officially separated one month prior.

Despite the divorce finalization, however, the couple stayed embroiled in a legal battle over custody of their dog, Ysabella, who was originally gifted to Burke from Lawrence. In October 2022, Burke emotionally told ET that the whole situation was "just cruel." On her podcast, "Burke in the Game," the pro dancer elaborated that a trial will proceed in January 2023 unless Lawrence "all of a sudden calls it off." As Burke summarized, "I'm just still really hurt by the whole situation. You know, that's my dog. Ysabella is my daughter. I'm a dog mom."

Although Lawrence has yet to back down from the custody battle, it appears his romantic life is at least moving forward in 2023.