The Tragic Death Of Shanna Moakler's Mom, Gail
Gail Moakler, the mother of model and television personality Shanna Moakler, has died. She was 77 years old.
Shanna confirmed the harrowing news with People and expressed gratitude to those who have offered solace during her trying time. "I am so thankful for all the friends and family that have reached out and sent their condolences," she told the outlet, adding that Gail was her role model. "My mother was a beautiful and kind and loving woman and she was everything that I hope to be." She continued, "As a mother she was loving, kind and supportive. More than anything, she was my best friend and I will miss her every day of my life."
While she may be devastated at the loss of her mother, Shanna is resigned to the situation. "I understand that this is a part of life and something that we all can actually support one another with, which is the loss of someone we love," the former Miss USA concluded. "Godspeed."
Shanna Moakler had a close relationship with her mother
Gay Moakler didn't share her daughter's interest in the limelight, but the two still shared a strong bond based on Shanna Moakler's social media activity. On Mother's Day 2022, the "Celebrity Big Brother" star penned a touching tribute to her mom, expressing her appreciation for her mother's unwavering support over the years.
"#happymothersday @gailmoakler there will never be enough words to express how thankful I am to have you as my mom!" she wrote. "Thank you for always standing by me and supporting me through this crazy life. I love you so much! You truly are the most amazing mother." She praised her mom in a similar post the previous year, gushing over how much she looked up to Gail. "@gailmoakler how lucky I am to have a mom like you! You're my best friend and my idol! I love you so much!" Shanna mused.
Gail was a doting grandmother, too. When Shanna's ex Travis Barker was involved in a horrific plane crash in 2008, she told People she'd look after the kids as Shanna rushed to his side. "Shanna flew out this morning, and I am going to L.A. to be with the children so that she can devote time to Travis," she shared with the outlet at the time. "There's still love between them."