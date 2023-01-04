The Tragic Death Of Shanna Moakler's Mom, Gail

Gail Moakler, the mother of model and television personality Shanna Moakler, has died. She was 77 years old.

Shanna confirmed the harrowing news with People and expressed gratitude to those who have offered solace during her trying time. "I am so thankful for all the friends and family that have reached out and sent their condolences," she told the outlet, adding that Gail was her role model. "My mother was a beautiful and kind and loving woman and she was everything that I hope to be." She continued, "As a mother she was loving, kind and supportive. More than anything, she was my best friend and I will miss her every day of my life."

While she may be devastated at the loss of her mother, Shanna is resigned to the situation. "I understand that this is a part of life and something that we all can actually support one another with, which is the loss of someone we love," the former Miss USA concluded. "Godspeed."