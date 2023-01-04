Gabrielle Union Admits To Being Unfaithful In Her First Marriage

Actor Gabrielle Union is partly known as being the wife of basketball player Dwyane Wade, but many might not be aware of her first marriage to football player Chris Howard. That includes the surprising revelation that the "Bring It On" star has confessed to being unfaithful in her past relationship — although the circumstances aren't what you might think.

Unfortunately, the actor has also dealt with issues involving infidelity with her current husband. In her 2021 book, "You Got Anything Stronger?" (via USA Today), Union detailed how the Miami Heat player got another woman pregnant while the two were on a break in 2013, while she was in the midst of her own fertility struggles. "To say I was devastated is to pick a word on a low shelf for convenience," Union explained. "The experience of Dwyane having a baby so easily while I was unable to left my soul not just broken into pieces, but shattered into fine dust scattering in the wind."

Ultimately, she chose to forgive Wade. According to Us Weekly, the two went on to get married in 2014 and later welcomed a daughter via surrogacy. But the same grace was not given to her first husband, and Union is — for the first time — admitting to her own infidelities during this relationship.